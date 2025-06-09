Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fired Up for Safety: 258th Trains with Richland’s Bravest

    JOHNSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Story by Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    The 258th Combat Air Operations Squadron hosted the Richland Volunteer Fire Department for a fire safety briefing and hands-on training during the unit’s safety down day, May 22, 2025.

    Firefighters from Richland VFD discussed common fire hazards and shared best practices for prevention and emergency response. Chris Meyers, a firefighter with Richmond VFD also led practical instruction on how and when to use a fire extinguisher.

    “Working with local firefighters is a huge asset,” said Dave Sparkman, 171st Air Refueling Wing Occupational and Weapons Safety Manager. “They bring real-world experience that helps our Airmen prepare for situations they might not face every day, but still need to be ready for.”

    The training concluded with 258th members practicing on a small, controlled outdoor fire.

    “The best way to handle an emergency is to stop it before it starts,” Sparkman added. “Training like this gives our Airmen the confidence to spot hazards early and take action before things get out of hand.”

    The 258th Combat Air Operations Squadron is a geographically separated unit of the 171st Air Refueling Wing.

