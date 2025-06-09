Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025

Photo By Sgt. Oniel McDonald | Soldiers from Battle Group Ram conduct air mobility operations supported by Battle...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Oniel McDonald | Soldiers from Battle Group Ram conduct air mobility operations supported by Battle Group Griffin during exercise Talisman Sabre 23 in Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 26, 2023. Battle Group Ram consists of soldiers from Australia, United States, New Zealand, Fiji and France. Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States which strengthens relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhances our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. This exercise will be the tenth iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Oniel McDonald) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – More than 35,000 U.S., Australian, and other international military personnel will participate in exercise Talisman Sabre July 13th to August 4th, 2025 in Australia and Papua New Guinea to strengthen relationships and interoperability among key Allies and partners, enhancing our collective capability to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Conducted biennially since 2005, Talisman Sabre is the United States’ largest military exercise with Australia. This exercise demonstrates the strong U.S.-Australia alliance, which has sustained cooperation and trust throughout decades of operating, training, and exercising together.



Jointly sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Australian Defence Force Headquarters Joint Operations Command, this year’s exercise will incorporate U.S. Space Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard, and Australian Defence Forces as well as other government agencies from each country. Participating nations include Australia, Canada, Fiji, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Tonga, United Kingdom, and United States.



The exercise will include a field training exercise incorporating force preparation, theater-setting and sustainment activities; amphibious landings; land forces maneuver; urban operations; air operations; maritime operations; space operations and special forces activities.



Along with the opportunity to hone military skills, involvement from United States and Australian government agencies make this a collaborative whole-of-government effort.



The U.S. and Australia train and work together in a variety of exercises and missions throughout the year, including humanitarian and civic assistance missions in the Indo-Pacific.



This exercise is meant to illustrate the closeness of the U.S.-Australia Alliance and the strength of the military-to-military relationship. This is the tenth iteration of the exercise.



Additional information on the exercise is available on the Australian Defence Force site at: https://www.defence.gov.au/defence-activities/exercises/talisman-sabre.



For media interested in covering the exercise, contact U.S. Army Pacific and Australian Defence Force Public Affairs Offices.



U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs: usarmy.shafter.usarpac.mbx.pao@mail.mil



Australian Defence Force Public Affairs: Media contact: media@defence.gov.au 02 6127 1999 or 0408 498 664