No Explosives, No Problem, Sapper Training Provides Tactical Skills and Strategic Mindset

For more than 250 years, Sappers have played a vital role in every major conflict in American history, combining tactical expertise with fearless execution. But their contributions don’t end on the battlefield. Many Sappers take their skills into the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) where the mission shifts from combat operations to delivering infrastructure solutions with global impact.



Among those who have taken their tactical skills beyond the battlefield is Middle East District Deputy Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Donald Lew, whose career spans demolitions, deployments, and now leadership within USACE. For Lew, serving in USACE has shown him the strategic power of combining military and civilian expertise as his district supports U.S. warfighters worldwide.



While the Engineer Regiment focuses on warfighting, USACE provides civil infrastructure support throughout the United States. As the Deputy Commander of the Middle East District, Lew serves in a key role for another aspect of the USACE mission: providing defense infrastructure for the U.S. military and partner nations throughout the Middle East.



“I was surprised by USACE’s mission complexity and its long history of delivering vital engineering solutions for our great nation,” he said. “But I was even more surprised by this District’s unique mission and of the awareness and respect so many other countries have for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers”.



Now working closely with partner nations, Lew plays a key role in USACE’s global mission—delivering critical infrastructure in support of U.S. and partner nation defense efforts throughout the Middle East.



The foundation of Lew’s career was built early. Both of his parents were Army Engineers, and his love of engineering began at an early age.



“I first wanted to become an engineer in elementary school. As a kid, I enjoyed taking broken items apart, learning how they worked, and improving their functionality. The art and science of problem solving came naturally, especially being in an engineer household. I was offered an Army ROTC scholarship, and it was an easy decision to take it since it aligned with my goals in life: one, to be an engineer and two, to serve my country,” said Lew.



In 2010, he completed the challenging Sapper Leader Course, earning the coveted Sapper Tab—a symbol of excellence in combat engineering and leadership. But his transition to USACE marked a new phase in his career—one that demanded a shift in leadership style.



Asked what it was like to go from leading soldiers in a primarily tactical environment to leading civilians, Lew said he had learned to vary his leadership approach.



“Whether leading Soldiers in tactical units or civilians at USACE, effective leadership comes down to providing purpose, direction, and motivation,” Lew said. “The key difference is that, in USACE, you often need to adapt your leadership approach to each intended audience. In the Army, there’s a structured chain of command and numerous opportunities for shared hardship team building. These include physical fitness, field tactical exercises, deployments, and national training center rotations, which do not exist within the typical USACE office setting. Therefore, it requires you to be more intentional about how you connect, influence, and motivate people to build the team in new ways.”



One major adjustment, he said, was placing full trust in the civilian workforce’s depth of knowledge and expertise.



“In the Regiment, I’ve always had direct experience with the jobs I was leading,” he said. “In USACE, military officers often rely on the civilian workforce’s institutional knowledge. That trust is essential.”



Although the environments are vastly different, Lew sees clear parallels between his Sapper training and his current role. Having spent most of his career in tactical assignments, transitioning to USACE offered him a broader perspective on the full scope of Army Engineering.



“Serving with USACE has opened my eyes to the strategic impact of our work,” he said. “It has shown me how engineering extends far beyond the battlefield—into global infrastructure, diplomacy, and long-term defense support.



“The Sapper Tab remains one of my proudest military achievements,” he said. “It represents being a proven leader and a problem solver—someone others can count on in any environment. That mindset has served me well in both tactical and operational roles.”



When asked whether he prefers field operations or the work of USACE, Lew didn’t choose sides Instead he highlighted the values of both. “Each role brings its own rewards. What’s important is that you’re contributing to the mission. The best career advice I received from a senior mentor was: “Do what you want to do—and what’s best for you and your family. If those align, you won’t go wrong.”



As the Engineer Regiment marks its 250th milestone year of service, leaders like Lt. Col. Lew remind us that the Regiment’s impact extends far beyond the battlefield—through infrastructure, partnerships, and a legacy of engineering excellence that continues to shape the Army’s future.

