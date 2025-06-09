OPMED Tests Diagnostic Capabilities in Tropical Environments During Exercise Balikatan 2025

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Capt. Thomas Pickett, bottom, a physician assistant with the Combat Aviation...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Capt. Thomas Pickett, bottom, a physician assistant with the Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, collects a whole blood sample from U.S. Air Force Maj. William Bennett, top, a physician with 88th Medical Group, during Exercise Balikatan 25 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 29, 2025. The Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, a vital component of the Defense Health Agency, tested medical diagnostic capabilities in tropical environments during the event. Focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. OPMED develops and delivers next generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders in Large Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments. (Defense Health Agency Courtesy Photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

Team members from the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office (OPMED PMO) participated in Exercise Balikatan 2025 (BK 25) in the Philippines, April 21 to May 9, 2025. This annual exercise, a cornerstone of the alliance between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military, aims to bolster bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built on decades of shared experience.



BK 25 saw a significant focus on enhancing medical capabilities in tropical environments, offering OPMED the opportunity to provide crucial support to the 18th Theater Medical Command during the integration of the Man-Portable Diagnostic System (MPDS). Designed for rapid identification of infectious diseases in austere environments, the MPDS has the potential to significantly improve the well-being of troops deployed in remote locations while allowing faster return to duty for Warfighters. The OPMED team also worked to broaden the exposure of the Tropical Fever Panel (TFP), a key component of the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Rapid Human Diagnostics (RHD) program.



For Calli Rooney and Shannon Gupta, product managers with OPMED’s Warfighter Protection and Acute Care project management office, the primary objective was to assist the 18th TMC with integrating the diagnostic system into the BK25 experimentation event, focusing on obtaining user feedback and gaining a deeper understanding of the capability's use and effectiveness in operational environments.



The team successfully integrated the MPDS and TFP into Role 2 (forward support) and Role 2 Enhanced (stabilization) medical roles of care during BK25. Role 2 was supported by Charlie Medical Company of the 225 Logistics Support Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, while the Role 2E was supported by the 147th Field Hospital (FH). Combined Joint medical teams provided critical user feedback on the performance and usability of the MPDS and TFP and its impact on diagnostic capabilities.



The TFP consistently outperformed traditional diagnostic methods, offering faster and more precise diagnoses, according to Rooney. Its ease of use and portability were also highlighted, making it suitable for deployment in diverse settings ranging from established field hospitals to austere, remote clinics.



Over the course of the exercise, participating units successfully performed nearly 100 TFP tests across three devices for 10 consecutive days. Users submitted over 85 surveys containing invaluable user feedback. The operational environments observed at the Role 2 and Role 2E sites at Fort Roman Magsaysay, the largest military reservation in the Philippines, accurately mirrored potential deployed situations in tropical and subtropical environments, including exposure to rain, extreme heat, high humidity, and dust. Despite these challenges, no safety concerns were observed related to the MPDS device or TFP testing, and the devices remained operational.



Prior to integration into the BK25 exercise, the OPMED team conducted initial training for the Bridge Support Medical Company at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii in January 2025. According to Rooney, these training efforts were aimed at enhancing user familiarity with the operational capabilities of the MPDS, particularly focusing on diagnostic procedures for tropical fevers.



"The initial training in Hawaii proved invaluable," she said. "The 25th ID was able to quickly initiate operations and testing during BK25. When a technical issue arose, we were able to work with the vendor to identify and implement a solution within 24 hours."

Role 2E FH units received onsite training at Fort Ramon Magsaysay at the start of BK25 experimentation. Following the initial setup, the team focused on providing hands-on instruction, from system setup to running controls and patient samples.



To gather comprehensive feedback, surveys set up by the 18th TMC and Medical Capability Development and Integration Directorate, in collaboration with the OPMED team, were distributed to units at Role 2 and Role 2E sites, enabling real-time data collection on the functionality and operation of the MPDS and TFP capabilities. That feedback will be instrumental in further refining and improving the DHA RHD program and its contribution to ensuring the health and well-being of military personnel in diverse operational environments, according to Gupta.



"Our team’s presence in the field was critical," she said. "Without it, the integration would not have been as successful. The 18th TMC's Experimentation Team has a broad focus, and we were able to provide the dedicated support needed for this specific capability."



Beyond training and integration, the OPMED team also engaged with other units and stakeholders participating in BK25, including Australian and Filipino forces. Rooney and Gupta briefed the United States Army Pacific Concepts team, demonstrating the capability and answering questions regarding its intended use. This led to discussions about increased integration into future exercises with expanded functionality. Other medical personnel, including representatives from Air Force Special Forces and the Navy, expressed interest in the MPDS for various applications.



Development of this far forward rapid diagnostics capability is a collaborative effort involving multiple DoD and commercial partners, according to Rooney. OPMED manages the development of the TFP, while the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense leads the development of the MPDS. Both leverage technology developed by Cepheid, Inc.



Information gathered from the BK25 event is crucial for refining the MPDS capability, optimizing its integration into future joint exercises, and supporting fielding in operational environments, according to Rooney. This user-centric feedback will drive ongoing development efforts, ensuring the MPDS and TFP meet the evolving needs of medical personnel in the field.



“We are dedicated to continuously improving our capabilities based on real-world feedback from the Warfighter,” she said. “Insights gained from the Balikatan exercise will be instrumental in enhancing the use of the MPDS device and ensuring its effectiveness in future operations.”



OPMED, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the DoD’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. Project managers with the team develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders for Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments, with a twofold mission: save lives on the battlefield and swiftly return injured service members to duty.