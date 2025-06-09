Army units celebrate 250 years of readiness, resilience at Garrison Wiesbaden

Photo By Brady Gross | A formation of U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned tenant units stationed at U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Brady Gross | A formation of U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned tenant units stationed at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, participate in a post run held in honor of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary, organized by the garrison on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 13, 2025. The installation-wide formation was led by Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, commanding general of 56th Multi-Domain Command and senior responsible officer of USAG Wiesbaden. (U.S. Army photo by Brady Gross) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden proudly joined the global celebration of the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday that included a week’s worth of activities, events and celebrations.



A legacy of service



The Army’s roots reach back to June 14, 1775, when the Continental Congress established the Continental Army. From its humble beginnings, fighting for independence, to its modern role as a global force for readiness and stability, the Army’s story is one of courage, dedication, and unwavering service.



Wiesbaden, a community deeply intertwined with the Army’s history in Europe, honored that legacy with a series of events designed to celebrate its Soldiers, their families, and the enduring partnership between the Army and the local German community. The week of June 11-14 was packed with activities, showcasing the best of Wiesbaden’s Army spirit.



The U.S. Army’s connection to Germany stretches back over 80 years, becoming particularly significant towards the end of World War II. Due to its strategic location, Wiesbaden quickly became a vital hub for allied forces, organizing humanitarian aid through the Berlin Airlift efforts.



Today, as home to U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters, Wiesbaden continues to play a critical role in maintaining security and fostering strong relationships with our European allies. The Army 250th Birthday celebration isn’t just about looking back; it’s a recognition of the Army’s ongoing commitment to defending the warfighter and democratic freedoms, and a tribute to the sacrifices made and bonds forged over multiple generations.



Units battle for bragging rights



Throughout the week, units across the garrison competed in a Commander’s Cup, a series of athletic competitions designed to build unit cohesion, promote physical fitness, and foster healthy rivalry. From flag football and basketball to volleyball and soccer events, the Commander’s Cup showcased the wide range of athletic talents within the Wiesbaden community. Eight units battled through bracketed games, with championships cumulating on June 13 across four sports. Ultimately, the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade came out on top – sweeping the competition and earning 24 points across multiple events.



Reveille run builds spirit



Demonstrating a commitment to physical fitness and unit cohesion, the Clay Kaserne Troop Run started off with a bang – right at reveille on Friday, June 13. Troops from across the Garrison footprint, including German Soldiers with Landeskommando Hessen participated in the event. Starting at Allen Field and zigzagging throughout the installation, two buzzing Blackhawk helicopters accompanied them in the sky, as the Soldiers sang cadence calls in the early morning sun.



"Every time we get a chance to do physical training it's about prep for combat—preparing ourselves for the rigor of combat, it's about leader development... and then it's team building," said Maj. Gen. John Rafferty, Commanding General of 56th Domain Command and Senior Responsible Officer of USAG Wiesbaden, at the formation’s opening remarks.



"And our big team here, we don't get a chance to do enough team building. Let's take advantage of this morning... and then let's enjoy the rest of the Army Birthday celebrations."



Family fun fest caps birthday week



The celebrations cumulated with a Family Fun Fest on June 14th, held at Wiesbaden Army Airfield. The event brought together Soldiers, families, and community members for an afternoon of games, food, and entertainment



During his welcoming remarks, Col. Troy Danderson, Commander of USAG Wiesbaden, thanked the units, the Soldiers who participated in the Commander's Cup, the Garrison's mission partners, and the countless volunteers who made all of these activities possible. He also reminded the audience that today's event was for our families that support the Soldiers.



"But as we recall, 250 years ago, it wasn't just the U.S. Army that came into existence," said Danderson. "It was the Army family, and that's what this fest is about."



Attendees were treated to an opening ceremony that included a performance from the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band & Chorus, highlighting both the German and U.S. national anthems, as well as a special performance of the Army Birthday song, creating a vibrant and joyful atmosphere.



As the event’s keynote speaker, Army Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey G. Jackson, senior enlisted advisor of 56th Multi-Domain Command, explained how the Army’s birthday serves as an opportunity for the Army to honor all those who have served—and consider its path for the future.



"This birthday serves as a launching point for discussions about the future of our armed forces—how we will prepare to adapt and meet the challenges that lie ahead," said Jackson. "As we look to the future, let us focus on the transformation required to build a better Army—one that is ready to support and defend at any time."



Included in the presentation was a traditional Army Birthday cake and sword cutting, as well as special thanks and awards given to festival volunteers and organizers. Rachel Bianculli, an administrative management specialist and private organization liaison with the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation and Sgt. First Class Jason Buteau, a Military Equal Opportunity Advisor at the garrison, were specifically highlighted for their organizing efforts.



Friendship Fest on the horizon



Army celebrations in Wiesbaden will continue just around the corner, with upcoming events planned to celebrate the U.S and Germany’s long-lasting friendship and U.S. Independence Day. The annual Fourth of July and German-American Friendship Festival is scheduled for July 3-7 at the Lower Hainerberg complex on Hainerberg. The event promises five days of family fun, featuring live music from both American and German artists, traditional food vendors, a spectacular fireworks display, and activities celebrating the strong bond between the U.S. and German communities.



