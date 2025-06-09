Fort Drum bids farewell to 91st Military Police Battalion

Photo By Michael Strasser | Lt. Col. Richard Sposito, 91st MP Battalion commander, and Command Sg. Maj. Joseph...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Lt. Col. Richard Sposito, 91st MP Battalion commander, and Command Sg. Maj. Joseph Grimsey, case the battalion colors during the inactivation ceremony for the 91st Military Police Battalion on June 13 in Memorial Park at Fort Drum. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (June 16, 2025) -- The 91st Military Police Battalion cased its colors June 13 during an inactivation ceremony in Memorial Park, ending nearly 20 years of service to the Fort Drum community and the nation.



“The team and I started talking about this ceremony a year ago,” said Lt. Col. Richard Sposito, 91st MP Battalion commander. “We knew it was coming, and we didn’t want to be surprised. And it was tough. It was sad. But as we were talking that day, we realized that the Army changes every day, and we’ll change with it.”



Sposito said the casing ceremony marks 80 years to the day when the 91st first activated, and so they decided to host a reunion to recognize the battalion birthday. He noted the many battalion alumni – former officers, noncommissioned officers and Soldiers – in attendance.



“Over the last eight decades, the 91st MP Battalion here has come and gone four separate times, answering our nation’s call in times of greatest need,” Sposito said. “We’re honored to have in our presence leaders from this battalion across the last 20 years. Thank you all for taking the time to be here today.”



The 91st was constituted on June 8, 1945, and activated in France on June 13, 1945. After World War II ended, the unit was inactivated Oct. 14, 1845, at Camp Clairborne, Louisiana. The 91st MP Battalion re-entered the regular Army from Oct. 24, 1951, until June 24, 1955, and then from Aug. 1, 1962, until March 25, 1964, at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.



The battalion activated at Fort Drum on Oct. 17, 2005, under the 10th Sustainment Brigade, after a retirement of nearly 40 years. That same year, MP units began deploying in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.



In June 2020, the 91st MP Battalion deployed as headquarters for the Homeland Defense Quick Response Force in Washington, D.C. and deployed to Poland in February 2022 to support NATO allies. Sposito said, most recently, 91st MP Battalion Soldiers have been twice deployed to the southern border.



“While we inactivated from over 700 strong to just under 200 left on Fort Drum, we have done incredible feats,” he said. “You’ll see there are no Soldiers in formation here today, but that’s OK because they’re thriving wherever they are. Just a few months ago, I was reading all the brigade SITREPs (Situational Reports) and three of the four brigades on post listed former 91st MP Soldiers as their ‘Heros of the Month.’ There are no more incredibly ‘proud dad’ moments that you could have as a commander than seeing your Soldiers thrive like that.”



Col. Charcillea Schaefer, 16th Military Police Brigade commander, thanked Sposito and Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Grimsey, for their leadership.



“Gentlemen, you poured your hearts and souls into leading this battalion,” she said. “Three combat support MP companies, a law enforcement company, a military working dog detachment, and headquarters detachment. You led this entire formation regardless of branch or MOS and drove them to achieve excellence through the most significant transformation the MP Corps has experienced in decades.”



The loss of the battalion does not mean there won’t be a military police presence at Fort Drum. Last June, the Fort Drum Law Enforcement Company was stood up, combining the Soldiers of the 227th, 511th and 563rd Military Police companies. Previously a tenant unit under 16th MP Brigade, 18th Airborne Corps, the Fort Drum Law Enforcement Company became part of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), as part of the U.S. Army’s restructuring effort. Additionally, the 23rd MP Company falls under Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI).



“Though this battalion closes a chapter today, history tells us that another one will be open sometime in the future,” Schaefer said. “The command team that follows Lt. Col. Sposito and Command Sgt. Maj. (Joseph) Grimsey are yet to be named because we don't know when the 91st will be called. We do know that the 91st Military Police Battalion will be ready – building on the proud history, traditions and service that bind and connect us all. Mountain Guardians will answer the call.”



An awards ceremony preceded the inactivation, where Capt. Daniel Loomer, Headquarters and Headquarter Detachment, and Sposito were presented the Meritorious Service Medal. Grimsey, who is retiring after 30 years of service, received the Legion of Merit.



“As I step forward into this next chapter of my life, I carry with me the invaluable lessons learned, the cherished memories etched into my heart, and the bonds of camaraderie that have defined the remarkable journey,” Grimsey said. “Saying goodbye to the Army is bittersweet. It has been my purpose, my passion and my family for so many years. It has been an honor of a lifetime to stand with you in defense of this great nation. Honor Above All, One of a Kind, and Climb to Glory!”