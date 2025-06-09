Medical Readiness Command, Europe Team Wins U.S. Army MEDCOM Best Leader Competition

Courtesy Photo | OAHU, Hawaii – A team consisting of six Soldiers from Medical Readiness Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | OAHU, Hawaii – A team consisting of six Soldiers from Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC,EUR) emerged victorious at the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) Best Leader Competition, held June 9-13, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii. The winning team from MRC,EUR consisted of 1st Lt. Sabien Kent, Staff Sgt. Andrei Ciont, Sgt. Gage Crisp, Spc. Riley McMurren, Spc. Ricardo Delgado, and Spc. Selena Castro. The week-long grueling competition, which included teams from U.S. Army MEDCOM's four Medical Readiness Commands (Pacific, Europe, Central, and Atlantic), rigorously tested the skills, endurance, and leadership abilities of participating Soldiers. The events included the Army Combat Fitness Test, a Ruck March, Obstacle Course, Combat Water Survival Training, Land Navigation, Stress Shoot, Warrior Task & Battle Drills, and a mystery event. The MEDCOM Best Leader Competition promotes camaraderie, recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army values and the Warrior Ethos, and identifies those with superb military bearing, communication skills, and expertise in Soldier/Warrior tasks. The MRC-Europe team demonstrated exceptional performance across all events, highlighting their dedication and proficiency. The winning Medical Readiness Command, Europe team will go on to participate in the Army-wide Best Squad Competition this fall. The exact date and location are to be determined. see less | View Image Page

OAHU, Hawaii – A team consisting of six Soldiers from Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC,EUR) emerged victorious at the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) Best Leader Competition, held June 9-13, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii.



The winning team from MRC,EUR consisted of 1st Lt. Sabien Kent, Staff Sgt. Andrei Ciont, Sgt. Gage Crisp, Spc. Riley McMurren, Spc. Ricardo Delgado, and Spc. Selena Castro.



The week-long grueling competition, which included teams from U.S. Army MEDCOM's four Medical Readiness Commands (Pacific, Europe, Central, and Atlantic), rigorously tested the skills, endurance, and leadership abilities of participating Soldiers. The events included the Army Combat Fitness Test, a Ruck March, Obstacle Course, Combat Water Survival Training, Land Navigation, Stress Shoot, Warrior Task & Battle Drills, and a mystery event.



The MEDCOM Best Leader Competition promotes camaraderie, recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army values and the Warrior Ethos, and identifies those with superb military bearing, communication skills, and expertise in Soldier/Warrior tasks. The MRC-Europe team demonstrated exceptional performance across all events, highlighting their dedication and proficiency.



The winning Medical Readiness Command, Europe team will go on to participate in the Army-wide Best Squad Competition this fall. The exact date and location are to be determined.