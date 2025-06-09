Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe Team Wins U.S. Army MEDCOM Best Leader Competition

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe Team Wins U.S. Army MEDCOM Best Leader Competition in Hawaii

    Courtesy Photo | OAHU, Hawaii – A team consisting of six Soldiers from Medical Readiness Command,...... read more read more

    GERMANY

    06.16.2025

    Story by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    OAHU, Hawaii – A team consisting of six Soldiers from Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC,EUR) emerged victorious at the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) Best Leader Competition, held June 9-13, 2025, at Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii.

    The winning team from MRC,EUR consisted of 1st Lt. Sabien Kent, Staff Sgt. Andrei Ciont, Sgt. Gage Crisp, Spc. Riley McMurren, Spc. Ricardo Delgado, and Spc. Selena Castro.

    The week-long grueling competition, which included teams from U.S. Army MEDCOM's four Medical Readiness Commands (Pacific, Europe, Central, and Atlantic), rigorously tested the skills, endurance, and leadership abilities of participating Soldiers. The events included the Army Combat Fitness Test, a Ruck March, Obstacle Course, Combat Water Survival Training, Land Navigation, Stress Shoot, Warrior Task & Battle Drills, and a mystery event.

    The MEDCOM Best Leader Competition promotes camaraderie, recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army values and the Warrior Ethos, and identifies those with superb military bearing, communication skills, and expertise in Soldier/Warrior tasks. The MRC-Europe team demonstrated exceptional performance across all events, highlighting their dedication and proficiency.

    The winning Medical Readiness Command, Europe team will go on to participate in the Army-wide Best Squad Competition this fall. The exact date and location are to be determined.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 04:52
    Story ID: 500672
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe Team Wins U.S. Army MEDCOM Best Leader Competition, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe Team Wins U.S. Army MEDCOM Best Leader Competition in Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether
    Medical Readiness Command Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download