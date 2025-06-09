Blue Ridge Arrives in Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam – U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) arrived in Guam for a routine port visit, June 14. This is Blue Ridge’s first visit to the island since 2020.



Guam plays a vital role in enabling the U.S. Navy’s ability to operate forward—supporting logistics, command and control, and fleet readiness—while strengthening our posture to deter adversaries and respond rapidly across the Indo-Pacific.



"Guam is a strategic hub for the U.S. Navy and serves an important role in ensuring peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," said Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Blue Ridge. "It is an honor to visit this beautiful island, where our Sailors are always treated with such hospitality. I'd like to thank the people of Guam for welcoming our Blue Ridge and 7th Fleet teams."



7th Fleet staff, embarked aboard USS Blue Ridge, commands the world’s largest forward-deployed fleet with the primary mission of providing operational control and planning for its forces in the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans, while promoting regional stability and maritime security through engagements with allies and partners.



Guam will serve as a short stop for the Blue Ridge as the ship brings fuel and supplies on board.



Blue Ridge departed Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, for a regularly scheduled patrol to the Indo-Pacific, April 3.



The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.



For more news from USS Blue Ridge, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lcc19/

For more news from U.S. 7th Fleet, visit https://www.c7f.navy.mil

