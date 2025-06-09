U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dedicates vessel to a Georgia Guardsman

Photo By Maj. Amanda Russell | A 23-foot hydrographic survey vessel named Beale, to honor the selfless service of...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Amanda Russell | A 23-foot hydrographic survey vessel named Beale, to honor the selfless service of Sgt. 1st Class John C. Beale, during a ceremony in Savannah, June 12, 2025. The dedication ceremony, often referred to as a christening ceremony, is a long-standing tradition dating back thousands of years. Vessel christening has long been a symbol of brining good luck to the team members or crew aboard the vessel see less | View Image Page

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, dedicated a 23-foot hydrographic survey vessel named Beale, to honor the selfless service of Sgt. 1st Class John C. Beale, during a ceremony in Savannah, Ga., June 12, 2025.



The ceremony included two other hydrographic survey vessels named after other fallen Soldiers from Georgia, the 30-foot Wright, for Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, and the 27-foot Chisholm for, Sgt. Tyrone Lanard Chisholm.



Opening remarks were given by the Commander and District Engineer, Savannah District, Col. Ronald J. Sturgeon.



“We gather here today with heavy hearts…to dedicate three extraordinary vessels in honor of three heroic soldiers who gave their lives in service of our nation,” said Sturgeon. “It’s a privilege to stand before you here today.”



During his remarks, Sturgeon recognized the fallen Soldier’s families and highlighted how each Soldier were influential leaders.



“Sgt. 1st Class Beale was a man whose laughter filled rooms…he was a devoted father leaving behind a legacy of selflessness and leadership,” Sturgeon said.



The commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Comat Team of the Georgia Army National Guard, Col. Nathan Stone, was the guest speaker on behalf of the survey vessel Beale.



Beale served under Stone in Afghanistan as a squad leader in Alpha Troop 1st Battalion 108th Cavalry Regiment.



“John was one of mine, a squad leader in Alpha Troop 108th CAV operating in Kapisa Province, in Afghanistan when on June 4, 2009, he gave his life in service to this country.”



Beale lost his life during an attack while traveling through Kapisa Province in northeastern Afghanistan, in support of preparing Afghan security and police forces to establish a sustainable defense for Afghanistan.



Stone acknowledged the family and recognized Beale as a hero.



“To John’s children, know that your father was a hero, not only because of how he died but because of how he lived– with purpose, with heart, and with unwavering commitment to those he loved most,” Stone said.



To officiate the dedication of the vessels, each family christened their respective survey vessels by pouring cups of water upon them.



The dedication ceremony, often referred to as a christening ceremony, is a long-standing tradition dating back thousands of years. Vessel christening has long been a symbol of brining good luck to the team members or crew aboard the vessel. The christening ceremony stands as a pivotal moment for the vessel to be officially introduced to the water. It is a celebratory event that carries profound significance, inaugurating the successful completion of the construction phase and the beginning of its’ active service.