Strength, Speed, Precision: Airmen Rise Through Air Assault Course at Fort Drum

Photo By Pfc. Abigail Stewart | Soldiers and Airmen rappel out of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter operated by 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), during Phase Three of the Air Assault Course, hosted by Mountain Training Group on Fort Drum, New York, June 12, 2025. The 10-day Air Assault School trains Soldiers and Airmen in air assault operations, sling-load operations, and rappelling, equipping them with the skills needed to maximize helicopter assets in training and combat. The course challenges participants to operate with greater speed, precision, and discipline, enhancing their ability to execute missions in fast-paced environments. Graduates of the Air Assault Course improve their effectiveness in joint operations, thereby contributing to the success of coordinated missions across various domains. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (June 13, 2025) — U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Karter Capps and Airman Layne Jackson, assigned to the 66th Security Forces Squadron, entered Fort Drum with the echo of “AIR ASSAULT” guiding them toward the next two weeks of training at the Mountain Training Group Air Assault Compound, alongside U.S. Army Soldiers. Day Zero marked the official start of the course beginning on May 30, 2025.



The Air Assault Course is an intensive 10-day training program designed to test and enhance the physical and mental endurance of U.S. service members. It provides instruction in critical air assault skills, sling load procedures, rappelling from rotary-wing aircraft, and air assault operations.



Capps and Jackson traveled from Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, to Fort Drum, New York, and were the first from their base to be selected to take on this challenge. Although they initially knew little about the course, the moment they learned they were going, they began sharpening their mental focus and pushing their physical limits in preparation.



“Everyday we were running, rucking, doing rope climbs, studying the handbook, and we went through an Air Assault trial run by someone who went through the course,” said Jackson. “He showed us a small piece of what it’d take.”



The Airmen and Soldiers in the course were trained to rapidly deploy into combat zones by helicopter, efficiently move equipment via sling-loads, and safely insert or extract personnel using rappelling techniques. The course emphasized speed, precision, and discipline under pressure – skills that are vital in fast-paced and high-stakes operational environments.



Day Zero started with an intense physical and mental trial that included a challenging obstacle course designed to assess each candidate's upper body strength, agility, balance, and confidence. The obstacles consisted of the Tough One, Confidence Climb, Belly Over, the Weaver, and other demanding challenges that must be completed.



Failure to meet the standard results in immediate dismissal from the course. This initial test ensures that only the most physically capable and mentally resilient candidates move forward in the training.



“We came in knowing this wouldn't be an easy task, but we also came prepared,” stated Capps. “I’m confident we’ll pass, we came here knowing the possibility of this opportunity presenting itself to other Airmen at our base could depend on our performance.”



Capps and Jackson proved their physical readiness and resilience on the obstacle course; they then moved on to sling load training, where they began learning the fundamentals of preparing, inspecting, and guiding external loads for rotary-wing aircraft operations.



This phase emphasizes attention to detail, as even minor errors in rigging or inspection can compromise the safety of the mission.



The ability to identify deficiencies that render a load unserviceable is a crucial aspect of sling load training. Mastery of this skill is critical, as sling load operations are often conducted in high-stress environments where precision is essential.



“The sling load hands on test was definitely the most difficult,” stated Capps. “Everything was so detailed and complex; identifying deficiencies and inspecting every component within a tight time limit was stressful.”



Despite the challenging evaluation, they stayed focused and relied on their training, successfully passing on their first attempt. The next step in earning their wings demanded they climb higher and experience the intensity of descending the rope from a 50-foot tower and from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.



“Stepping off the tower for the first time, having to trust that your guide hand and break hand would do their job, it was nerve-wracking,” said Jackson. “But after that first time, it becomes more natural and you know you can rely on the skills you’ve been taught so far.”



The 12-mile ruck marked the final hurdle, completed only after mastering the rappelling tests and fully grasping the meaning of being Air Assault.



The graduates of this course earned their Air Assault Badge, signifying their ability to integrate helicopter assets into missions with confidence and competence. In addition to sharpening individual skills, the course fostered joint force interoperability by bringing together Soldiers and Airmen from across the services, enhancing overall mission effectiveness.



“In the future, if we need to collaborate with the Army, we'll be better equipped to support them across a range of tasks thanks to our compatible skill set,” stated Capps.



The Air Assault Course is open to all service members, regardless of their branch. It not only equips them with a unique skillset but also instills the discipline, mental toughness, and confidence needed to operate effectively in high-stress, high-mobility environments.



“I would absolutely recommend Air Assault to others, it pushes them out of their comfort zone and gives them a chance to build resilience,” Jackson said. “This course is mentally and physically demanding, but it plays a critical role in joint mission success.”