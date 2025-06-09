Army showcases warfighter readiness, lethality at Fort DeRussy Community Day

HONOLULU — U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii and U.S. Army Pacific hosted several hundred visitors at Fort DeRussy June 12, for a Community Day highlighting warfighter readiness and lethality in celebration of Army Heritage Week and the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday. The event, held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., drew Waikiki tourists, Oahu residents and military veterans, demonstrating the Army’s combat capabilities and deep ties to the Hawaiian community.



Army Heritage Week, observed in June, marks the Army’s founding on June 14, 1775. In Hawaii, the week’s events have highlighted the service, sacrifice and readiness of Soldiers, civilians and families, while emphasizing the Army’s commitment to the local community through shared values of resilience, service and aloha.

“This community day celebrates 250 years of Army service while showcasing our commitment to warfighter readiness and our deep connection to those we serve and protect,” said Col. Rachel Sullivan, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii commander. “We’re honored to open our doors, share our mission and celebrate alongside our neighbors in the spirit of ohana.”



The event featured interactive exhibits, including military working dog demonstrations, hands-on weapon displays and vehicle and helicopter showcases.

Visitors explored Explosive Ordnance Disposal equipment, trying on bomb suits and operating EOD robots, underscoring the technical skills vital to mission success. Special operations displays highlighted elite training, while a military firefighting truck showcased the Army’s diverse capabilities. The 25th Infantry Division Band provided live music, and recruiters discussed service opportunities.



“It’s amazing to see the community come out and engage with what we do,” said Spc. Theron Mendrije, an infantryman with the 25th Infantry Division. “Showing kids how we train and operate builds a bridge between us and the people we serve here in Hawaii.”



The event reinforced the Army’s role in Hawaii as a cornerstone of national security and a valued community partner, fostering collaboration and pride across Oahu.

Kelly Lopez, a visitor from New Mexico, was equally impressed. “My kids and I had such a great time today talking to the Soldiers,” she said. “Trying on the bomb suit was unreal, and it really shows how dedicated these Soldiers are to keeping us safe.”



Fort DeRussy, a 72-acre Army installation in the heart of Waikiki, is owned and maintained by the U.S. Army and serves as a key military and community hub. Established in 1904 as a coastal defense site, it now hosts U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii facilities, the Hale Koa Hotel for military personnel and families, and the U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii, which preserves the Army’s history in the Pacific. Its prime location makes it a vital link between the Army and Oahu’s residents and visitors, fostering public engagement and cultural connection.



See more photos of the event here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/usaghawaii/albums/72177720326854228

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2025 Date Posted: 06.13.2025 16:32 Story ID: 500607 Location: HAWAII, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army showcases warfighter readiness, lethality at Fort DeRussy Community Day, by Nathan Wilkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.