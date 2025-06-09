Combat Center Fire Department named 2024 Marine Corps Small Fire Department of the Year

Photo By 1st Lt. Kristian Floyd | The Combat Center Fire department poses for a group photo at Marine Corps Air Ground...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Kristian Floyd | The Combat Center Fire department poses for a group photo at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, June 3, 2025. The CCFD was recognized as the 2024 United States Marine Corps Small Fire Department of the Year, honoring a year of exceptional performance, innovation, and community engagement at the Corps’ premier service-level training installation. U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt Kristian Floyd see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, Calif. - The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Fire Department was recognized as the 2024 United States Marine Corps Small Fire Department of the Year, honoring a year of exceptional performance, innovation, and community engagement at the Corps’ premier service-level training installation.



Located in the High Desert of Southern California, CCFD supports the Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, MCAGCC, by providing rapid emergency response, fire protection, and public safety outreach to more than 25,000 Marines, Sailors, families, and civilian personnel on the installation and in surrounding areas.



“It’s an incredible honor, but more importantly, it’s a reflection of the dedication, professionalism, and tireless effort of every individual within our department—from our firefighters and paramedics to our captains, fire inspectors, and chief officers,” said Marcelino Ryan, fire chief with CCFD. “I may have accepted the award as the fire chief, but this recognition belongs to the team.”



In 2024, CCFD responded to 1,185 emergency calls at MCAGCC and 285 mutual aid incidents off-base. The department played a critical role in supporting mass casualty responses during several Integrated Training Exercise iterations and deployed to the Park Fire in Northern California and the mountain fire in Ventura County as part of the first Department of Defense Strike Team, delivering Type I Engine capabilities and incident command support.



“This award represents validation—not just of the hard work we put in every day, but of the values we uphold: service, integrity, and resilience,” Ryan said. “For the team, it confirms that the sacrifices they make and the standards they maintain are recognized at the highest level.”



Key initiatives that set the department apart during 2024 included the implementation of a Public Access Narcan Program, developed to counter the increasing threat of opioid overdoses aboard the installation, and the establishment of an internal Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) Tteam to support the mental health of first responders.



“Both programs were developed by our own personnel, driven by compassion, and rooted in our responsibility to protect not just physical safety, but emotional well-being as well,” Ryan added.



Despite its smaller size, CCFD continued to lead in training and professional development, completing over 7,150 hours of structured training, issuing more than 50 new certifications, and conducting joint live-fire exercises with San Bernardino County Fire as well as Marine Wing Support Squadron 371. The department also supported 18 public education events, including Fire Prevention Week, and volunteering their time to raise funds for the Children's Burn Institute.



“We overcame these by prioritizing needs over wants, making deliberate decisions based on operational impact, and fostering strong partnerships with local colleges and schools to strengthen our recruitment pipeline,” Ryan said. “The adaptability and ingenuity of our personnel played a major role in maintaining our operational readiness despite limited resources.”



As part of its community outreach and talent development efforts, CCFD also established a Ride Along Program for Marines interested in pursuing careers in emergency services. The initiative helped place two Marines into positions with the Oceanside Fire Department, and one Marine was accepted into medical school.



“What sets us apart is our people-first mindset and our ability to innovate without losing focus on fundamentals,” said Ryan. “Despite being a small department, we act decisively, think creatively, and adapt quickly.”



Looking ahead, Ryan said the recognition will serve as a launching pad for continued excellence.



“It sets a new standard—one that we’re proud to uphold moving forward,” he said. “This recognition gives us momentum to continue innovating, attracting top-tier talent, and strengthening our partnerships both on and off base.”



When asked who he credits most for this achievement, Ryan responded without hesitation that it was every single member of the CCFD.



“From the frontline firefighters and paramedics who respond without hesitation, to the captains and inspectors who ensure safety and compliance, to the chief officers who help chart our strategic direction—this award is theirs.”