355th Wing Hosts Foreign Liaison Officers to Strengthen Interoperability/Regional Security

The 355th Wing, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, hosted the United States Air Force South Foreign Liaison Officers Immersion event May 15, 2025. The event brought together representatives from multiple partner nations to foster greater understanding of the wing’s mission, operations, and administrative processes.

The purpose of the AFSOUTH Foreign Liaison Officers (FLOs) Immersion is to receive information (UNCLASSIFIED) on how the 355 WG conducts its daily operations, mission, and roles, plus the administrative staff process. Sharing this information with our Partner Nations is vital for the interoperability of our air forces in cases of regional emergencies, bilateral or multilateral exercises, and in collective response to natural or man-made disasters.

This engagement provided allied officers with an inside look at how the wing executes its daily responsibilities and contributes to broader regional security objectives. The exchange supports one of the Air Force’s top priorities—building and maintaining strong relationships with allies and partners to ensure integrated and effective responses to shared challenges.

“Interoperability doesn’t just happen on the battlefield, it starts with mutual understanding, respect, and transparent communication,” said Mr. Joel Jorgensen, 55 Electronic Combat Group, deputy commander. “This immersion strengthens the foundation we need for joint readiness, whether in humanitarian operations, multinational exercises, or crisis response.”

The visit emphasized the importance of adapting communications to account for cultural nuances and varying levels of technological capability among participating nations. While countries may differ in how they communicate, some more direct, others more formal, the objective remains the same: build trust and deliver relevant, actionable information to every partner.

“"Fostering relationships and strengthening ties with our AFSOUTH partners throughout the region is more than just military coordination; it's a vital exercise in diplomacy that deters adversary influence,” said Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander. “By providing these nations with the knowledge and tools to develop their own robust defense capabilities, we empower them to secure their independence and stability. This collaboration is essential for a secure and stable future throughout the region,” said Col. Scott Mills, 355th Wing, commander.

Through engagements like this, the U.S. Air Force reinforces its commitment to being a reliable partner, and one that values respect, transparency and shared strength in the face of evolving global threats.

As global competition intensifies, strategic collaboration remains a key deterrent. Information-sharing agreements and cooperative defense efforts with trusted allies help counter negative influence and reinforce the collective security of the Western Hemisphere.

“These immersion events provide the perfect opportunity to interact with our AFSOUTH partners and further strengthen our relationships” said lt. Col. Jesse Szweda, 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron, director of operations. “The 55 ECG welcomes the opportunity to highlight our capabilities and explore integration options in the future.”

Recognizing the unique security concerns and strategic priorities of each nation, the U.S. fosters a relationship grounded in cooperation and mutual benefit. This includes offering opportunities for military education and training, humanitarian assistance, counter-narcotics efforts, and intelligence sharing. In return, the United States gains valuable insight from regional partners that enhances awareness of peer adversary activity and influence.

