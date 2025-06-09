Md. Gov. Wes Moore celebrates U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday with Fort Meade

Photo By Abigail Carey | Maryland Governor and Army veteran Wes Moore runs with Fort George G. Meade Garrison...... read more read more Photo By Abigail Carey | Maryland Governor and Army veteran Wes Moore runs with Fort George G. Meade Garrison Commander Col. Yolanda Gore. On Fri., Jun. 13, 2025, military units across Fort Meade participated in a 2.5-mile run in honor of the 250th Army Birthday. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a 16-year Army veteran, joined Fort George G. Meade Garrison Commander Col. Yolanda Gore and Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Moore in the run. Service members from across all services came to support the Army in this momentous celebration. see less | View Image Page

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md.-- On Fri., Jun. 13th, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, an Army veteran himself, joined Fort Meade Garrison Commander Col. Yolanda Gore in leading Soldiers in a 2.5 mile run to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday.



Service members from across the installation participated in the run, including members of the Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force and Coast Guard looking to support their brothers and sisters-in-arms.



Moore addressed the service members in formation, reminding them of the Army’s history.



"For 250 years, this is an organization that has protected this country, that’s helped to lead this country, that’s helped to make sure that every one of the freedoms we enjoy are hard fought and hard earned,” Moore said. “We now are part of that legacy. I thank you for the service that you provide, I thank you for the protection that you provide and I thank you for always being willing to stand up and defend us.”



A 16-year Army Reservist, Moore also reminisced on his time in service, including his deployment to Afghanistan.



“I joined the Army when I was 17 years old,” Moore said. “This was an organization that didn’t just help to change my life- it's an organization that helped set a direction for it.”



As the run progressed, Soldiers could be heard calling out cadences, a cherished tradition that not only keeps the unit together, but also recounts stories of Army history. These rhythmic songs, passed down through generations of Soldiers, cover a wide range of experiences.



“Cadences provide motivation,” Sgt. 1st Class Marlon Ortega of Headquarters Command Battalion said. “When I hear them, I am reminded of the Army legacy and how I am part of something bigger than myself.”



Following the run, Fort George G. Meade Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Moore addressed participants, speaking on the Army’s legacy.



“Understand that when we saluted that flag this morning, that is what started everything,” Moore said. “It started the idea which started the greatest land fighting force that has ever existed.”



Moore extended this legacy to the sister services which share a common mission.



“Whether you wear ‘Army’ across your chest, or if you are in one of our other sister branches, we are all here to fight and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” Moore said. “That’s what we do. We are the chosen few.”