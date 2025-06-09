USS Iwo Jima Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. - Capt. Richard Haley relieved Capt. Brian Hamel as USS Iwo Jima’s (LHD 7) 18th commanding officer during a ceremony, June 13th held at Naval Station Norfolk.



Hamel led the LHD 7 crew for the past two years, overseeing a maintenance period and rigorous workup cycle and leading the transition from maintenance to certifications and integration with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit in preparation for deployment.



“What I’ve seen this ship go through has been nothing short of miraculous, yet on paper we simply did our job,” said Hamel. “I’m leaving at a rough time for a commander, having been in the thick of it with everyone since our first underway. I am so proud of this team what we’ve accomplished. When I first took command, I asked for respect, perseverance, and team work, you guys brought it. Man, is this crew tough, cold executioners, getting business done day in and day out.”



Capt. Chris Farricker, Commodore of Amphibious Squadron 8, presided over the ceremony and gave a few words for Hamel.



“It has been an honor and privilege working with you and celebrating your time aboard Iwo,” said Farricker. “I know your continued drive for excellence will not soon be forgotten.”



Hamel is slated to be the Commodore of Amphibious Squadron 4 (PHIBRON 4).



His successor, Capt. Richard Haley, will lead Iwo Jima and its crew through its final advanced-phase exercise—as part of its pre-deployment workup cycle—and beyond.



“I was gifted a crew thirsty for connection and a sense of purpose,” said Haley. “After having endured a two-year long shipyard maintenance period, this crew was asked to immediately put all that behind them and begin bringing a ship back to life, for she is needed for America’s work.”



A Millington, Tennessee native, Haley’s previous sea-duty assignments include he served as the Commanding Officer of the 2020 Battle Efficiency Award winning squadron, the Blackjacks of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron TWO ONE. He deployed with the Chargers of HC-6 and HSC-26 respectively, assigned as Officer-in-Charge on USNS Medgar Evers (T AKE 13), Officer-in-Charge to Detachment SIX, an MQ-8B detachment on USS Simpson (FFG 56), executing more than 1,600 hours of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance in direct support of 5th Fleet operations.



Capt. Kathryn Wijnaldum, a native of Georgia, assumed the duties as Iwo Jima’s new executive officer.



Iwo Jima is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk and, as an amphibious assault ship, projects power and maintains presence by serving as the cornerstone of the Amphibious Ready Group and Expeditionary Strike Group. This warship is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, consisting of the San-Antonio Class Amphibious Transport Dock ships USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28).



The ship is named for the Battle of Iwo Jima fought in 1945 where three divisions of U.S. Marines took control of a tiny island from more than 20,000 enemy defenders. Since Iwo Jima‘s 2001 commissioning, the ship has supported major U.S. humanitarian-assistance and combat operations.



The ship’s motto, “Among the Americans who served on Iwo Jima, uncommon valor was a common virtue,” is a quote from Fleet Adm. Chester Nimitz, who reflected on the bravery and tenacity of the Marines and Sailors who fought the Battle of Iwo Jima.



Twenty-seven U.S. service members were awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for heroic actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima, more than any other single operation during World War II.

