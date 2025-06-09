U.S. Army Air Defenders Sharpen Skills in Hungary during DE 25

Photo By Capt. Alexander Watkins | A SGT Stout from 5-4 ADAR fires a stinger missile during a live fire engagement during...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Alexander Watkins | A SGT Stout from 5-4 ADAR fires a stinger missile during a live fire engagement during Formidable Shield 25, May 9, 2025, in Andøya, Norway. Formidable Shield 25 is a U.S. Sixth Fleet-led, multinational exercise focused on integrated air and missile defense. The live-fire training brings together naval, air and ground forces from 10 NATO allies and partners. The 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment is supporting the exercise with short-range air defense capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins) see less | View Image Page

VESZPREM, HUNGARY –Soldiers from Bravo Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, a unit of the 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade and the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, are showcasing their advanced air defense capabilities during Saber Guardian 2025. This training, occurring from June 6 to June 27, 2025, near Veszprém, Hungary, is a key part of the larger Defender Europe 2025 exercise series.



Saber Guardian 2025 is a multinational exercise aimed at enhancing the integration and interoperability of NATO allies and partners. For the Soldiers of B/5-4 ADAR, this exercise offers a vital opportunity to refine their skills in a dynamic and challenging environment. The main focus of their mission is to provide active air defense and early warning dissemination at the battery and platoon levels, integrating advanced Mobile Short-Range Air Defense systems, known as the SGT Stout, along with Man-Portable Air Defense Systems, in coordination with maneuvering ground forces. Their participation underlines a commitment to the collective defense of NATO allies by training to seamlessly integrate air defense assets with ground maneuver units, ensuring both freedom of movement and protection from aerial threats.



The exercise for B/5-4 ADAR will consist of a tactical road march, demonstrating the unit's ability to safely deploy and redeploy its forces; deep integration with maneuver forces, specifically the 2nd Cavalry Regiment; and engaging in both simulated and live-fire exercises with the SGT Stout against "Outlaw" drone targets to replicate real-world threats, while MANPADS teams conduct their own live-fire drills.



Throughout Saber Guardian 2025, the unit is conducting several key training events designed to test every aspect of their operational capabilities. This includes connecting the Battery Command Post with the 2CR's Tactical Operations Centers and embedding platoon leaders within the 2CR Battalion Command Post.



Additionally, B/5-4 ADAR plays a crucial role in combined arms maneuver live-fire events, providing essential air defense for ground forces and participating in Suppression of Enemy Air Defense live-fire exercises. The unit is also conducting cross-training and integration with Spanish forces from the X Bandera and the 11th Cavalry Regiment, sharing tactics and procedures to enhance interoperability.



A significant aspect of the exercise involves the careful planning and coordination necessary for the successful execution of each training event. This includes identifying and mitigating risks associated with live-fire ranges and managing the logistical and administrative challenges of operating in a foreign country. The soldiers of B/5-4 ADAR are tested at every level, and the technical and tactical proficiency they demonstrate throughout these demanding events will provide invaluable lessons, ensuring the unit remains a ready and capable force dedicated to defending allies and deterring aggression in the European theater.



Saber Guardian 2025, as part of Defender Europe 2025, emphasizes the United States' unwavering commitment to NATO and the security of Europe and the U.S. The involvement of units like B/5-4 ADAR showcases the U.S. Army's investment in credible, combat-ready forces prepared to collaborate with allies and partners to maintain a safe and secure Europe.



For more information on Saber Guardian 2025 and Defender Europe 2025 watch https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/DefenderEurope