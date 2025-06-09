25th Infantry Division Honors Heroes With Brick Laying Ceremony

The 25th Infantry Division honored nine Soldiers on Monday with a solemn brick-laying ceremony at the memorial outside Fernandez Hall, the division headquarters.

The event honored service members, past and present, who devoted their lives to the defense of the nation and the protection of freedom. Each brick is engraved with a Soldier's name and placed at the 25th ID Headquarters.

Families, fellow Soldiers, and veterans gathered in remembrance, including guest speaker Allen Hoe, a Vietnam War veteran and Gold Star father.

Hoe's son, 1st Lt. Nainoa Hoe, was killed in action in Mosul, Iraq, in 2005 while serving with the division. In his remarks, Hoe reflected on his family's connection to the 25th ID and the enduring legacy of those who serve.

"These bricks are more than stone," Hoe said. "They are markers of courage, sacrifice, and the unbreakable bond that ties us together as a military ohana."

The memorial has served as a place of reflection and remembrance for decades. The newly added bricks will join 1,500 other stones that are already in place, each representing a life of service and sacrifice.

2025

Allen "Doc" Hoe, a retired Vietnam War veteran and the father of a 25th Infantry Division Soldier who was killed in Iraq, speaks at a brick laying ceremony outside 25th ID headquarters on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 9, 2025. The event honored service members, past and present, who devoted their lives to the defense of the nation and the protection of freedom.

2055

Sgt. Carson Frantz, a 25th Infantry Division Soldier, salutes a stone he laid in honor of Sgt. Dale Anderson during a Brick Laying ceremony outside the 25th ID headquarters building on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 9, 2025. The event honored service members, past and present, who devoted their lives to the defense of the nation and the protection of freedom.

2070

Families, Soldiers, and veterans attend a Brick Laying ceremony outside the 25th Infantry Division headquarters on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 9, 2025. The ceremony installs engraved stones into a memorial dedicated to 25th ID Soldier's past and present.

Bob and Jennifer Brancieri place an engraved stone during a Brick Laying Ceremony held outside the 25th Infantry Division Headquarters on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 9, 2025. The event honored service members, including LTC Bryan Herzog, who devoted their lives to the defense of the nation and the protection of freedom.

