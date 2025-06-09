Luke Air Force Base Graduates its 1,500th F-35 Pilot

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — The 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base marked a major training milestone with the graduation of its 1,500th F-35 pilot, Maj. Rolandus “Turbo” Scherders of the Royal Netherlands Air Force June 5, 2025.

RNLAF Maj. Rolandus Scherders, RNLAF 312th Squadron director of operations, was assigned to the 308th Fighter Squadron for training and completed a five-month training course as part of Luke AFB’s international F-35 Lightning II pilot development program. The Netherlands is one of several partner nations with pilots embedded at Luke AFB, underscoring the integrated nature of training on the fifth-generation fighter.

“When they told me I was the 1,500th, the first thing that came to mind was that time flies,” Scherders said. “The program has been going for a few years, and hitting this milestone really shows how much has been accomplished in such a short time.”

Scherders previously served as an exchange pilot with the U.S. Air Force for the F-16 Fighting Falcon and now received the opportunity to return to a joint training environment with the F-35. With 15 years of flying experience, Scherders brought a seasoned perspective to his transition from the F-16 to the F-35.

“I think the 35 and 16 have the same mission set. But the 35 is really good at that mission set,” Scherders said. “It was a great surprise to see and actually experience the fifth generation of fighter jet.”

The experience extended beyond the cockpit. Scherders relocated to Arizona with his family for the duration of the course and said they were made to feel at home.

“The U.S. leadership, together with the Dutch and Danish leadership, have really made us feel at home,” he said. “We’ve been taken care of very well during the course.”

RNLAF Lt. Col. Joseph “Niki” Luijsterburg, 308th Fighter Squadron Dutch detachment commander, credited the smooth integration of partner nations to a shared focus of excellence and trust.

“I've been here as the Dutch commander now for three years, working together with the Danes and the U.S. at the 308th,” Luijsterburg said. “Everything goes seamlessly, it's just been an absolute pleasure to operate here.”

Scherders will return to the Netherlands to resume his role at the 312th Squadron and is set to take command of the Air Combat Development Center early next year. There, he will help shape the future of European F-35 operations and host large-scale joint exercises.

“It’s been an honor and a pleasure to be a guest of the U.S. Air Force and be gifted great training,” Scherders said. “From a foreign perspective, I think the Americans make great hosts.”

The 56th Fighter Wing remains at the forefront of F-35 pilot training, preparing more than 70% of the world’s F-35 pilots. Their continued focus on partnership and advanced training ensures that the U.S. and its partnered forces operate seamlessly together, ready to meet future challenges head-on.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2025 Date Posted: 06.12.2025 18:37 Story ID: 500521 Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke Air Force Base Graduates its 1,500th F-35 Pilot, by SrA Elias Carrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.