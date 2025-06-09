Courtesy Photo | An aerial view of Camp Springs Army Airfield, Md., on Oct. 6. 1943. (U.S. Army Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An aerial view of Camp Springs Army Airfield, Md., on Oct. 6. 1943. (U.S. Army Air Forces Photo, National Archives and Records Administration, Record Group 342) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES 06.12.2025 Courtesy Story 316th Wing

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD. – As the U.S. Army celebrates its 250th birthday on June 14, 2025, the story of Andrews offers a unique window into the enduring partnership between the Army and Air Force.



Before it became known as ‘America’s Airfield’ and synonymous with Air Force One and presidential missions, Andrews was a growing Army Air Forces installation called Camp Springs Army Airfield.



In the decade prior to World War II, Congress explored the possibility of establishing an airfield at Camp Springs, Maryland. It wasn’t until 1941, with Europe reeling from the German blitzkrieg, that President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration approved Camp Springs as a military airfield.



As the United States’ entry into the conflict loomed, the Roosevelt administration cited a need for an airfield todefend the District of Columbia and the Eastern Seaboard. At that time, the natipms air forces fekk under the Army or Navy, and the new Camp Springs airfield would be an Army installation.



In the summer of 1942, Army engineers began construction alongside a contracted company. The airfield officially opened May 2, 1943, and was designated Camp Springs Army Airfield. It bore little resemblance to today’s Joint Base Andrews.







Located 11 miles outside Washington, D.C., the Camp Springs remained undeveloped. Spanning approximately 4,400 acres, its dirt roads often became impassible during poor weather.



To improve access between Camp Springs, Bolling Field and the capital, President Roosevelt authorized the construction of Suitland Parkway as a national defense highway. It was completed in late 1944.



The first P-47 Thunderbolt arrived at Camp Springs in May 1943, and the base’s initial mission focused on training tactical fighter units. As pilots for deployments to Europe, they also provided fighter protection for Washington.



Despite early challenges, the airfield successfully carried out its mission throughout World War II, helping to safeguard the nation’s capital.



In March 1945, the Army Air Forces redesignated Camp Springs as Andrews Field in honor of Lt. Gen. Frank M. Andrews, an aviation pioneer who died in a B-24 crash in Iceland on May 3, 1943—just one day after the airfield opened. His widow, Jeanette A. Andrews, attended the dedication ceremony held at the original main gate.



After World War II, Andrews Field’s mission began to evolve. In November 1946, President Harry S. Truman became the first U.S. president to depart from Andrews Field aboard the presidential aircraft “Sacred Cow.”



Although the call sign “Air Force One” wasn’t established until the 1950s, Truman’s 1946 departure foreshadowed the base’s future as the premier hub for presidential air travel. The air defense mission remained and expanded to include the reception and movement of distinguished visitors from around the world.



When the Air Force became a separate service from the Army in 1947, Andrews Field was redesignated Andrews Air Force Base. That year, Andrews experienced several milestones including runway expansions to accommodate jet aircraft under the Strategic Air Command. In April 1947, the first jet aircraft arrived at Andrews, ushering in a new era of air power.



Today, Joint Base Andrews stands as a symbol of joint operations and shared military heritage. Since its 2009 realignment under the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure recommendations, the base has operated as a combined Air Force and Navy installation, with continued support for Army missions.



This ongoing collaboration reflects the interconnected history of the U.S. military—and honors the Army’s foundational role in shaping what is now one of the most visible Air Force installations in the world.