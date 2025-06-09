From Soldier to Scholar: Dr. Collier earns PhD

Dr. Loquitta L. Collier, a Long Beach, California native and victim advocate with the 5th Armored Brigade, reached a defining milestone in her life — earning a doctorate degree in business administration. Her journey reflects more than academic achievement; it tells a powerful story of resilience, determination and a commitment to leading by example.

Collier serves with the 5AR, a combined arms training brigade, since 2016 at different capacities including Observer, Controller/Trainer, human resources manager, flight operations manager with the Conus Replacement Center, and Victim Advocate, ultimately reaching the rank of master sergeant and transitioning to a Department of the Army Civilian to continue her work as a VA, assisting survivors of sexual assault.

The pursuit of a doctorate was about more than personal accomplishment — it was a mission to overcome the odds. As a young mother, she was often told she wouldn’t make it to college. Rather than be discouraged, she used the doubt as motivation.

“I wanted my children to see that higher education is possible, no matter the obstacles,” Collier said.

Balancing full-time work, motherhood and the rigorous demands of a doctoral program was no easy task. She managed the chaos of daily responsibilities while pushing through late nights and early mornings.

“The program was intense,” she said. “But I stayed focused, even when it wasn’t easy.”

Her dedication paid off — Collier completed the program in just two and a half years. Her dissertation, 'The Leadership Effect on the Sexual Violence Prevention Program,' explored a socially vital topic and required navigating complex academic processes, including institutional review board approval, participant recruitment and data analysis.

Now holding her doctorate, Collier revered the experience as “indescribable.” While adjusting to a new rhythm of life, she remains as driven as ever — mentoring future doctoral candidates, growing her business and consulting with organizations in need of strategic guidance and leadership insight.

Malcom X once said, "Education is the foundation of success. It is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” Collier used this quote as the cornerstone to thrive and exceed the standards of not just a student, or a Soldier, but also of a mother setting an example for her children.

“Dr. Collier earning her doctorate shows how truly committed she is,” said Lt. Col. Wesley Ward, deputy commanding officer, 5AR. “She balanced so much — work, advocacy, education — and still made time for Soldiers. Her dedication doesn’t go unnoticed, and we’re incredibly proud of her.”

Collier’s story continues to be an example of perseverance, purpose and the legacy one person can create when they refuse to give up.

