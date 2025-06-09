Joint Assault Hoseline and Fuel Ops Strengthen U.S.-U.K. Ties

Photo By Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe | Two U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and their British counterparts ensure the proper...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe | Two U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and their British counterparts ensure the proper connection of meters into fuel tracks during Operation Mojave Falcon 2025 at Fort Barfoot, Virginia. Mojave Falcon is a multi-faceted, first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations, and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command) see less | View Image Page

FORT BARFOOT, VA. (June 9, 2025) — U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 141st and 1018th Quartermaster Companies partnered with soldiers from the United Kingdom’s 152nd North Irish Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps, to conduct joint bulk fuel distribution operations during Operation Mojave Falcon 2025.



The team worked side by side to construct and operate an assault hoseline system, utilizing 600 GPM pumps to push fuel into storage bags and recirculate product to simulate real-world logistics scenarios. This training focused on interoperability, technical proficiency, and coordination across allied forces.



“I absolutely loved working with the British!” said Staff Sgt. Lori Henson, a petroleum supply specialist with the 141st Quartermaster Company, who led her team through the complex hoseline setup. “They were so eager to jump in and learn, regardless of rank, age, gender, or position. Their customs are slightly different from that of ours, but it just goes to show that different armies and nationalities can work together to complete a common goal or mission.”



Providing critical oversight for the operation was 1st Lt. Priscilla Cruz, a 90A (Logistics Officer) from the 1018th Quartermaster Company. As the officer in charge of dispatch for pipeline and terminal operations, Cruz managed the central communication hub that coordinated efforts across all pump stations, terminals, repair teams, and other key personnel.

“Everyone’s contributing, from soldiers manning the pumps to those tracking performance at dispatch,” Cruz said. Her leadership ensured real-time situational awareness and synchronization across the operation, reinforcing the importance of logistics command and control in large-scale fuel missions.



Instructors and support staff, including contractor Mr. Vincent Morris from The Tolliver Group Inc., played a critical role in guiding both U.S. and U.K. troops on the proper connection of meters and fuel tracks to ensure safety and accuracy throughout the operation.



The event at Fort Barfoot underscores the importance of coalition logistics, hands-on technical training, and mission readiness in today’s complex operational environment.