156th Wing conducts Prime BEEF day exercise

Photo By Senior Airman Victoria Jewett | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Victoria Jewett | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, carry a simulated casualty during the Prime BEEF day exercise at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 8, 2025. The exercise tested the 156th CES operational readiness and response to several structural incidents due to a simulated enemy aerial attack. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett) see less | View Image Page

MUÑIZ AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Puerto Rico — U.S. Airmen assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, conducted a Prime BEEF exercise during their June regularly scheduled drill at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, June 8, 2025.



The exercise tested the 156th CES ability to simultaneously respond to structural incidents during a simulated aerial enemy attack, while also evaluating the fire team’s ability to respond and provide support following a hostile act, including executing recovery and sustainment operations, and delivering effective command and control, response and installation-wide recovery efforts.



“This exercise not only tested the technical capabilities of our Airmen, but also our overall readiness for complex, real-world scenarios,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, commander of the 156th Wing. “The successful execution of training on this scale demonstrates the 156th Wing’s commitment to safety, resilience, and mission continuity during critical moments for our community”.



A key objective of the exercise was testing the wing’s ability to sustain a potable water supply using a reverse osmosis water purification unit (ROWPU) to ensure a continuous supply of clean water. The system allowed the conversion of contaminated or limited water sources into safe, drinkable water, supporting the installation's needs during crisis scenarios.



“The implementation of the ROWPU in a real-world scenario marked a significant milestone for our squadron,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Ismael Rodriguez of the 156th Wing Civil Engineering Squadron. “Operating this system under tactical conditions allowed us to validate our ability to provide water in critical situations, which is essential for sustaining operations and ensuring the well-being of our troops and the community.”



The exercise reinforced the 156th Wing’s mission-essential capabilities, fostering cross-functional collaboration and real-time problem-solving under pressure-key elements in building a resilient force by integrating engineering, emergency response, water purification, and command and control operations into a unified scenario.