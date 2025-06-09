60th Air Mobility Wing commander promotes to brigadier general

Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Corey Simmons, left, Air Mobility Command director of...... read more read more Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Corey Simmons, left, Air Mobility Command director of strategy, plans, requirements and programs, hugs Brig. Gen. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, after administering the reaffirming of oath of office during Johnson’s promotion ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 9, 2025. Johnson began his career over 26 years ago and has been stationed at Travis AFB three times during his military career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – The commander of the 60th Air Mobility Wing, U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, officially promoted to the rank of brigadier general, effective June 10, 2025.



Team Travis held an official ceremony to commemorate his promotion, June 9, 2025.



“I’m truly humbled and honored to be standing here before you today as a general officer in our U.S. Air Force, serving our nation,” said Johnson. “The weight of these stars is not lost on me, and I will proudly wear them, not for myself, but for the mission, for the people and for the country that I love. This life is not easy, but it continues to be a labor of love.”



After completing his studies at San Francisco State University, Johnson was commissioned as a distinguished graduate of the University of California at Berkeley in 1999. Throughout his career, he has held a number of key operational and staff positions at the squadron, wing and joint staff levels. In his capacity as commander of the lead wing at Travis AFB, he oversees the coordinated efforts of all wing operations and support activities related to global air mobility. Additionally, Johnson oversees the readiness and welfare of over 26,100 active duty, reserve, civilian members and their families.



The wing operates C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III and KC-46A Pegasus aircraft, providing global airlift and aerial refueling capabilities in support of U.S. and allied operations. Under Johnson’s leadership, Travis AFB has played a pivotal role in critical operations around the world, including humanitarian relief efforts, strategic logistics missions and rapid response deployments.



U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Corey Simmons, Air Mobility Command director of strategy, plans, requirements and programs, presided over the ceremony.



“It is nostalgic for me that this is the second time that I promoted Jay, the last time when he pinned on lieutenant colonel in 2012,” said Simmons. “He is a humble warrior, who would much rather talk about his team than himself. So, it is my job to explain to you, the best I can, that he is really a full up American hero, worthy of a star and his Air Force journey has been amazing with so much more to follow.”