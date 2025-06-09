Navy lab's mine warfare technologies put to the test at IBP 25.5, paving way for future advancements

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Stephens | SASEBO, Japan (May 15, 2025) – Christian Weber, the Integrated Battle Problem (IBP)...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Stephens | SASEBO, Japan (May 15, 2025) – Christian Weber, the Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 25.5 technology lead from Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, describes the capabilities of the Hangman underwater system to Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Yatsutaka Ebata, commander, Escort Flotilla 2, and Capt. Antonio Hyde, commodore, Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7, during the IBP 25.5 technology demonstration aboard the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10), at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 15, 2025. Exercises such as Integrated Battle Problem allow the Navy to demonstrate unmanned system operations in relevant experiment scenarios in order to meet service level objectives and operationalize unmanned systems and capabilities to maintain a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class W. Chase Stephens. Portions of this photo have been obscured for security purposes.) see less | View Image Page

Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) continued its commitment to support the fleet by applying its subsea and seabed warfare expertise during Integrated Battle Problem (IBP) 25.5, which concluded on May 23.



Using an array of integrated, unmanned, semiautonomous technologies, this week-long, integrated mine-countermeasure (MCM) training exercise challenged each participant to cohesively demonstrate their equipment’s ability to help clear a path through a simulated minefield.



One of the technologies tested was the Disposable Reusable Expeditionary Warfare Underwater Vehicle, developed by NSWC PCD. Designed for MCM operations, this is a reusable platform that allows unmanned underwater vehicles to safely neutralize mines. Its cost-effectiveness and strategic resilience make it a valuable tool in clearing waterways and protecting naval assets.



NSWC PCD also brought its Threat Tracker (T2) System, which was the first time the IBP MCM community integrated this asset. This platform is a rapidly deployable system designed to operate on land or water that can detect and identify threats, such as drones or intruders. Its sensors can identify potential threats, providing personnel with valuable time to take protective measures. Jeremy Johnson, T2 project manager, emphasized that their technology directly addresses national defense priorities.



“[IBP] allowed us to put Threat Tracker in a real-world exercise, interfacing with U.S. Navy ships and operating in and around the type of environment and personnel it was designed to protect. It’s a huge leap for our project and a very exciting time for us; we think great things are on the horizon,” said Johnson.



To enhance readiness, refine tactics, and foster partnerships through effective automated systems, the Navy lab collaborated with a diverse range of participants and assets. This collaboration included the MCM ship USS Warrior (MCM 10), the expeditionary sea base USS Miguel Keith (ESB 5), MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopters from Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15 Detachment 3A, personnel from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5, and observers from the Japanese Self Defense Force.



Another important aspect of IBP is the continuous information analysis process, where simulation and prototype performance data are gathered and assessed to make future improvement recommendations. One such system benefited from that process in last year’s event.



NSWC PCD's Barracuda Mine Neutralization System (BMNS) is a semi-autonomous system designed to neutralize moored and bottom mines, ensuring safe passage for ships. It can be launched from MCM unmanned surface vehicles (USV) or other platforms. Nate Waldstein, BMNS lead systems engineer, explained that the exercise provided valuable fleet engagement, allowing them to showcase Barracuda and gather feedback from warfighters, which will inform future development.



“We took valuable feedback from IBP 24 and ensured this year’s briefing display was more hands-on and engaging. Informing the fleet directly supports the NSWC PCD mission of contributing to the warfighter and delivering relevant solutions in the littorals,” said Waldstein. “This exercise helped our command build a foundation through direct fleet engagement that will become the backbone of future in-service support of MCM systems.”



MCM Squadron (MCMRON)-7 led the warfighting rehearsal event to test, develop, and modernize fleet-centric concepts and capabilities, such as improved mine detection and neutralization techniques.



“Our forces conducted a range of unmanned vehicle operations on, above and below the sea during IBP 25.5. Our ability to demonstrate unmanned system capabilities in a realistic scenario advances MCM capabilities for the Navy that will help maintain a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” said Capt. Antonio L. Hyde, commodore, MCMRON-7.