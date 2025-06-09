USS San Antonio (LPD 17) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

USS San Antonio Change of Command

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Wilson, USS San Antonio Public Affairs

June 5, 2025

NORFOLK, Va (June 5, 2025) – The USS San Antonio (LPD 17) held a change of command ceremony aboard the ship, June 5.

Capt. Thomas J. Uhl relieved Capt. William M. Mathis Jr. as commanding officer of the San Antonio. Mathis served as the San Antonio’s commanding officer since July 2024.

“I am extremely proud of all that you have accomplished and overcome this past year,” said Mathis. “We had an undermanned and inexperienced crew with a mountain of material condition and training issues to work with but every challenge was met with grit, determination, and professionalism.”

Capt. Christopher M. Farricker, Commander, Amphibious Squadron 8, served as the presiding officer during the ceremony.

“Through Will’s (Mathis’) precise guidance and vision, the team developed a multi-faceted workforce that was driven by self-sufficiency which resulted in a highly successful training and certification cycle allowing San Antonio to remain fully mission capable and ready for whatever we have in the future,” said Farricker. “The never quit attitude has been evident as we continue and are about to wrap up the certification cycle”

Mathis will be transitioning to San Diego, where he will be the new commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71).

Uhl, a native of Virginia Beach, Va, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in May 2002 with a Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering and was designated a Naval Aviator in January 2004. He holds a Master of Business Administration from San Diego State University and is a graduated of Naval Nuclear Power School. He arrives to the San Antonio from USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), where he most recently served as the executive officer.

“We will protect this house and we will do that by honing our warfighting skills, taking care of our ship, and taking care of eachother,” said Uhl. “I fundamentally believe that collectively, are own best line of defense against the host of challenges that mau assail us.”

San Antonio is the lead ship of its class of amphibious transport dock and first ship of the United States Navy to be named for the city of San Antonio, Texas. San Antonio deters aggression, projects power through presence abroad, and executes contingency missions in support of U.S. strategic interest around the world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2025 Date Posted: 06.11.2025 Story ID: 500324 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US