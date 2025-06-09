Army’s newest physician assistants complete training program

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Capt. Kerri Boyer swears in her fellow graduates as new first lieutenants during the...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | Capt. Kerri Boyer swears in her fellow graduates as new first lieutenants during the Evans Army Community Interservice Physician Assistant Program graduation ceremony June 6, 2025. Boyer, along with 1st Lts. William Palonis, Michael Fowler and Matthew Bartlo (left to right), will now will leave EACH for follow-on assignments to Army medical treatment facilities across the globe. IPAP is a rigorous and demanding 29-month program that offers a unique opportunity for enlisted soldiers to transition into the medical field as commissioned officers and Physician Assistants. see less | View Image Page

Four of the Army’s newest Physician Assistants graduated from the Interservice Physician Assistant Program at Evans Army Community Hospital on June 6, 2025.



IPAP is a rigorous and demanding 29-month program that offers a unique opportunity for enlisted soldiers to transition into the medical field as commissioned officers and Physician Assistants.



IPAP students gain exposure to primary care, emergency medicine, surgery, behavioral health, and various subspecialties. This broad exposure allows them to develop a well-rounded understanding of the challenges and rewards of providing comprehensive medical care within a military treatment facility.



IPAP students start their journey to becoming PAs at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, where they complete 16-month of didactic training. This first phase consists of basic medical science courses intended to develop a student's knowledge of critical medical concepts.



After completing this portion of the curriculum, students continue with their medical clerkships at one of 22 medical Phase 2 sites across the country. These Phase 2 sites are located at military installations with medical facilities adequate to support the base rotations required to be a successful Physician Assistant.



As a Phase 2 Site, EACH has a program site director, Maj. Timothy Pekari, who is responsible for providing administrative support and ensuring that clinical preceptors provide appropriate clinical training. This training allows IPAP students to obtain the skills necessary for becoming a physician assistant in the uniformed services.



“Evans Army Community Hospital helps train highly competent, compassionate physician assistants who model integrity, strive for leadership excellence, and are committed to lifelong learning,” Pekari said.



Col. Matthew Mapes, the EACH commander, says that IPAP is not just a training program – it’s an investment in the future of military medicine and an opportunity to ensure the continuity of exceptional patient care.



“These are Soldiers who have demonstrated their dedication and the inherent leadership qualities we value,” Mapes said. “By investing in the training of these promising Soldiers, we are ensuring a steady stream of highly qualified and dedicated PAs who are committed to providing the best possible care to our soldiers, families, and retirees.”



Graduates from IPAP Class 23-1 are:

• Capt. Kerri L. Boyer

• 1st Lt. Matthew T. Bartlo

• 1st Lt. Michael A. Fowler

• 1st Lt. William M. Palonis



Now that they have successfully completed IPAP, graduates will leave EACH for follow-on assignments to Army medical treatment facilities across the globe.