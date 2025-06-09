Fighting Goats enlist at USAG Poland

Photo By Bethany Huff | A goat sculpture painted in a camouflage pattern and marked “U.S. ARMY” stands...... read more read more Photo By Bethany Huff | A goat sculpture painted in a camouflage pattern and marked “U.S. ARMY” stands among other colorful goats in Poznań, Poland, June 10, 2025. The sculpture is part of a public art initiative led by city’s public water utility, AquaNet, to celebrate its 160th anniversary. They add to the city’s growing herd of more than 100 goats that pay homage to Poznań’s iconic “fighting goats” legend. U.S. Army Garrison Poland joined the tradition as a symbol of cultural connection and partnership with the local community. see less | View Image Page

POZNAN, Poland – A pair of camouflaged goats now stand proudly among the newest additions to Poznań’s iconic goat statue collection – this time with a U.S. Army twist.



The city’s tradition honors the tale of two goats who, legend has it, escaped the dinner table and began butting heads atop the town hall tower, bemusing the mayor at the time and earning a place in local lore. For more than 500 years, mechanical goats have reenacted that moment every day at noon in the city center.



“I think it’s fun,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Jones, U.S. Army Garrison Poland’s senior enlisted advisor. “We are becoming part of Poznań’s history by embracing the story of the goats and blending it with our own.”



More than 100 goat statues can be found across the city, hiding in plain sight, featured in cultural landmarks, and showcased in business hubs. Jones said U.S. Army Garrison Poland’s contribution underscores the garrison’s commitment to laying down roots – or hooves in this case – as more Soldiers, civilians and families continue to arrive at the Army’s Home on the Eastern Flank.



While the garrison supports 12 sites across Poland, it’s headquartered in Poznań, making the goat display a symbol of its growing relationship with the city.



“It’s a way to show we’re not just here—we’re connecting with the culture, sharing in local traditions, and building a community where we can all work together,” said Jones.



The two new goats, decked in military fatigues and adorned with both U.S. Army Garrison and V Corps logos, currently reside inside the garrison headquarters until construction at Camp Kościuszko allows for their permanent outdoor display. The V Corps and Garrison goats are also of course, playfully butting heads.



The goat sculptures are part of a citywide initiative led by AquaNet, Poznań’s public water utility company, to celebrate its 160th anniversary. The tradition began a decade earlier during AquaNet’s 150th anniversary, when decorative goat statues were first introduced as a nod to the city’s iconic symbol. This year, the garrison’s goats were made possible through private donations.