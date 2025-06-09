3D Printing Demo Spotlights Applications for Dental Care in the Field

Courtesy Photo | Personnel from the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research pose for a group photo...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Personnel from the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research pose for a group photo during a recent field demonstration of 3D printing capabilities. USAISR is exploring is the use of 3D printing to provide dental care in the field. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Tex. – As the Army prepares to meet the challenges of multi-domain operations, the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research is aggressively investigating technologies that improve readiness by enabling medical professionals to provide care in a deployed setting that would typically be performed in hospitals behind the lines. One exciting forward-deployable technology that the USAISR is exploring is digital dentistry – the use of 3D printing to provide dental care in the field.



To learn more about the possibilities of 3D digital dentistry, the USAISR Commander Col. Elisa O’Hern, Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Haeusler, and representatives from the USAISR’s Combat Casualty Care Research Teams attended a field demonstration of 3D printing capabilities hosted by the U.S. Air Force and Army in collaboration with Formlabs, the world’s largest supplier of professional 3D printing machines.



The event represented a unique opportunity to showcase the technology in a more austere setting. To demonstrate transportability, Formlabs’ Federal Team Lead Chris Crowley loaded a printer, wash station, and curing unit into ruggedized containers and, after a short trip by ATV, set up a 3D printing station in the Dental Section of the Expeditionary Medical Support Role II station. A comprehensive dentistry resident from the Air Force Postgraduate Dental School at Lackland Air Force Base then demonstrated the first step in the workflow, using an optical scanner to record a digital impression on a mock patient to prepare a custom nightguard.



Optical scanners can replace traditional impressions that require dental molds with bulky trays and runny material. These techniques improve both efficiency and offer product consistency for patients and providers alike.



After the digital impression, an occlusal splint was designed by Crowley, and the files were routed to the printer for fabrication. It took 36 minutes to print this custom nightguard. With traditional production techniques, this might have taken a few days and required two visits. By creating a digital file of the patient’s bite, the use of 3D modeling software also reduces the likelihood of a follow-up appointment.



Beyond clinical dentistry, 3D printing has multiple uses in healthcare. Capt. Joseph Wolf and Michael Lopez of the USAISR provided an overview of tactical medical devices and how 3D printing can introduce flexible solutions to fabricate preexisting life-saving devices. Crowley also demonstrated a variety of printed products such as syringes, orthotics, eye shields, and watches. These items were made from a range of materials, such as resin, silicone, or carbon fiber.



In future multi-domain operations, 3D printing may play a greater role outside of traditional “brick-and-mortar” clinics. The ruggedized containers are small enough and light enough to be carried by one person. The reduction in size and weight can improve readiness and mobility options compared to the weight of traditional medical equipment. In the future, 3D printers may even be able to permanently replace equipment associated with traditional dental workflow.



Formlabs is a leading manufacturer of 3D printers and software for professional applications. Its products include research and development, medical and dental applications, and aerospace and defense. Formlabs’ stereolithography 3D printers are employed in over 100 dental clinics across the Department of Defense.



USAISR extends special thanks to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Garner, Chief of Digital Dentistry for USAISR, for leading the field demonstration of 3D printing capabilities.



“3D printing offers a wide variety of rapid solutions for the deployed team while occupying a small equipment and materials footprint,” says Garner. “This is a game-changer.”