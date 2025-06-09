NAMRU San Antonio Researchers continue Studies on a Portable Ozone Sterilizer

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (May 22, 2025) – SteriO3 CEO Dr. Steve...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (May 22, 2025) – SteriO3 CEO Dr. Steve Hughes (center) delivered the third generation of the Rugged Ozone Sterilization System Model M1 (ROSS M1) to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio principal investigator Andres Martinez Murillo and research scientist Tarea Burton at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. NAMRU San Antonio researcher will test the flexibility, portability, and efficiency of the ROSS M1 against multiple species of harmful microorganisms helps to promote and maintain medical and military readiness, especially in austere environments. Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) employs highly qualified medical researchers and works alongside a wide range of research and development partners to keep abreast of best practices and advances in medical knowledge on behalf of Navy Medicine to increase warfighter lethality. NAMRU San Antonio, part of NMR&D, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (June 10, 2025) – Research scientists assigned to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio are conducting ongoing research on a portable device with the capability of sterilizing medical instruments on the battlefield or in austere environments which will help in the treatment and recovery of wounded warfighters.



Partnering with SteriO3, the Rugged Ozone Sterilization System Model M1 (ROSS M1) will enable combat medics, corpsmen, dentists and surgical personnel to sterilize instruments needed for dentistry and surgery, utilizing a process that would sanitize the medical instruments within an hour.



To maintain medical and military readiness, the ROSS M1, was tested on its capability to effectively eliminate a broad spectrum of pathogens, including bacteria and fungi.



Additionally, 3D printed instruments are being tested, allowing for seamless integration and sterilization of custom-designed tools and components, enhancing its utility and adaptability for specialized needs.



“The ROSS M1 generates ozone and vaporized hydrogen peroxide that allows the sterilization of medical and dental instruments in the field,” said Andres Martinez Murillo, of Keller, Texas, principal investigator for the portable ozone project. “The sterilizer is light enough to be carried by medical personnel, has enough space for a dental cassette (a storage box for holding dental materials to allow for sterilization access), and utilizes a small amount of hydrogen peroxide to sterilize instruments.”



Testing the flexibility, portability, and efficiency against multiple species of harmful microorganisms helps to promote and maintain medical and military readiness, especially in austere environments.



“The ability to sterilize on demand will allow treatment of the critically injured and help improve the survival rate by reducing the likelihood of infection with proper sterilization,” said Murillo. “Additionally, it is important to test the sterilization of 3D print materials and other heat sensitive materials as it would allow for these items to be generated on-demand in forward and austere settings, where it may not be viable to receive tools through normal logistics.”



According to Murillo, a graduate of Rice and John Hopkins Universities, there are many different types of sterilizers currently being used: steam, chemical (chlorine dioxide, peracetic acid, or glutaraldehyde), gas (ethylene oxide).



“Most of these units, such as the Big Bertha Steam Sterilizer, require multiple personnel to mobilize while the ROSS M1 can be carried by one person,” Murillo said.



NAMRU San Antonio has been collaborating with SteriO3 since 2021 with the third generation of the ROSS M1 being delivered by SteriO3 representatives on May 22, 2025.



“The third iteration prototype provided to us generates ozone and nebulizes hydrogen peroxide into a vapor in the chamber,” stated Murillo. “The thing that makes it better than the previous version is that it has updated hardware and pipe system, so it no longer runs on Arduino code. Because of this, the system is lighter and able to be updated through Wi-Fi, allowing for the cycles to be more modular and allow us to test for the optimal settings for sterilization.”



“Additionally, the system now has an ozone sensor, humidity, and temperature sensor that lets us know how much ozone was generated per run, and the data can be archived,” continued Murillo. “Lastly, the nebulizer system was modified to output the vaporized hydrogen peroxide through three nozzles rather than just one for a potentially more even spray throughout the system.”



The next primary steps for the study will be to challenge the ROSS M1 against fungal and other bacterial strains, test mechanical properties of the 3D printed instruments after exposure to sterilization gas in additional to complex dental and surgical instruments (such as items with hinges), evaluate the life of the battery, and conduct multiple back-to-back runs and environmental testing.



Navy Medicine Research & Development (NMR&D) employs highly qualified medical researchers and works alongside a wide range of research and development partners to keep abreast of best practices and advances in medical knowledge on behalf of Navy Medicine to increase warfighter lethality.



NAMRU San Antonio, part of NMR&D, conducts gap-driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality while engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.