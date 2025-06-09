Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 23 Execute Mountain Training Exercise 3-25

Photo By Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 23, Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus | U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 23, Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th Marine Logistics Group, conduct helicopter support team operations with the U.S. National Guard for Mountain Training Exercise 3-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, June 4, 2025. CLB-23’s mission during MTX is to increase proficiency in core mission essential tasks while operating in a mobility constrained environment due to extreme conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus) see less | View Image Page

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. - U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 23, Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 4th Marine Logistics Group participated in the Mountain Training Exercise 3-25 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, May 28 to June 18, 2024.







Marines underwent training to work in rigorous mountain terrain, weather and extreme elevation during Mountain Training Exercise 3-25. CLB-23’s mission during MTX is to increase proficiency in core mission essential tasks while operating in a mobility constrained environment due to these extreme conditions.







The Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center was originally known as a Cold Weather Battalion when it was established in 1951 to train replacement troops in cold weather conditions for the Korean War. In 1963, as its mission expanded, it became the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center. The base operated year-round until 1967, when it was placed in caretaker status during the Vietnam War. It was reactivated as a full-time command on May 19, 1976.







Now, The Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, serves as the training center to conduct four to five Mountain Training Exercise iterations each year. MTX 3-25 involves 22 days of execution with CLB-23’s involvement occurring throughout the exercise.







CLB-23's involvement for MTX included of four different companies to include Transportation Services Company, Headquarter and Services Company, Maintenance Services Company and Engineer Services Company. All playing a crucial role by applying different pieces of a puzzle to execute and serve one mission.







“Our main objective out here is to challenge our Marines to provide logistics in a compartmentalized and channelized terrain,” said Lt. Col. David Wood, commanding officer of CLB-23. “And remind our Marines that there is no rear in the next fight for logistics.”







As part of the Marines training, they conducted multiple events such as live operations, helicopter support team operations, multiple mountain driver's courses, supply hikes and mobility training. Alongside this, they will also be supporting neighboring units participating in the exercise with ammunition, food and transportation to achieve mission success.







“Logistics drives the fight,” said Capt. Blayne Rojas, platoon commander with Transportation Services Company, CLB 23. “On the battlefield and in every phase of training that prepares us for war.”







Logistics as a whole, is demanded to operate in any environment Marines are located, including the extreme conditions that come with mountainous terrain the Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 23 are currently training in.







“When we’re in combat and we can’t provide those operating with the supplies they need, that’s when we fail our Marines,” said Gunnery Sgt. Matthew Gegner, operations chief with Headquarter and Services Company, CLB 23. “That’s why it’s imperative that we train in austere environments like MTX.”