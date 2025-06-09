Army Sustainment Prepares for the Fight Ahead

Photo By Pfc. Marvin Garcia | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 800th Military Police Company, 308th Military Police...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Marvin Garcia | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 800th Military Police Company, 308th Military Police Company, and the 127th Military Police Company set up at the Schoonover field in Fort Hunter Liggett for Mojave Falcon, May 31, 2025. U.S. Army Soldiers from the 800th Military Police Company, 308th Military Police Company, 127th Military Police Battalion, and 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command collaborate in support of Mojave Falcon, an Army Reserve exercise that tests the unit’s readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. This is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pfc. Marvin Garcia) see less | View Image Page

In the semi-arid environment of Fort Hunter Liggett, logistics Soldiers participating in Operation Mojave Falcon trained to a high standard through a combination of live exercises and simulated environments. This training prepared them like never before to execute complex, high-intensity operations.

Observer, controller, and trainer (OC/T) personnel coordinated various simulated attacks on units to assess their responses under duress. At the same time, OC/Ts helped improve those units’ systems and processes, further developing their operational capabilities.

One of the key participants in the exercise was the 236th Inland Cargo Transportation Company (ICTC), which was evaluated on essential military procedures, including area defense, establishing a headquarters, and conducting cargo transfer operations. These operations are a vital component of any future conflict, as they ensure that Soldiers receive the sustainment resources needed to prevail on the battlefield.

During Mojave Falcon, the 236th ICTC operated a central receiving and shipping point—a military equivalent of a civilian distribution center.

“We operate a yard that receives and allows units to both park and stage for follow-on movement of vehicles and containers,” said U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Jacob Weist, Company Commander of the 236th ICTC.

The ICTC worked seamlessly with movement control teams, long-distance drivers, and commercial assets to transport equipment from multiple locations. The unit also provided support through truck convoys and material-handling equipment.

Throughout the exercise, the 236th ICTC was tested on its ability to load and unload containers, equipment, and other cargo from a variety of vehicle platforms—ranging from generators atop trucks to different sizes of shipping containers. In addition to these logistics tasks, they executed area defense operations, protecting critical assets from simulated enemy attacks. These activities enhanced their readiness, lethality, and ability to execute missions under combat-like conditions.

Capt. Weist emphasized the value of training at all levels:

“We’ve been working at the individual, team, and company levels to improve our logistics skills. This includes Soldiers getting hands-on experience with specialized equipment, operating forklifts, and learning how to handle large containers in a dynamic environment,” he said.

The unit also conducted medium- and large-scale operations, including convoy movements, react-to-contact drills, and logistical coordination across wide operational areas. Collaboration was key to their success, as the 236th ICTC worked with hundreds of vehicles and dozens of partner units and customers, creating a realistic and demanding training environment.

“We successfully operated our area defense mission, denying enemy forces access to designated terrain,” said Weist. “This allowed us to conduct combat-related simulations that provided realistic training for our Soldiers.”

According to Weist, the training environment at Mojave Falcon closely resembled the conditions they would face during deployment, offering a level of realism not typically found at their home station.

The exercise also strengthened the unit’s ability to operate within a larger force, promoting coordination, professionalism, and combat effectiveness.

“It was a good environment—challenging, but exactly what we needed to grow,” Weist noted.

For the 236th ICTC, the 2,128-mile journey to Mojave Falcon proved invaluable.

“We’re developing our tactical standard operating procedure based on what we learned here,” said Weist. “Next time we return, we’ll be able to implement it more quickly and efficiently. More importantly, we’ve built relationships with the units that supported us—relationships we can leverage going forward.”

Through the small arms fire, ambush scenarios, and indirect fire simulations of Mojave Falcon, the 236th ICTC validated its mission: providing a cargo transfer facility that ensures Soldiers have the equipment they need to win. The unit returns home with not only refined skills but also valuable lessons that will shape future operations.