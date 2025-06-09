Southern Star ’25: Citizen Airmen Strengthen Readiness, Build Global SOF Partnerships

Photo By Julian Hernandez | 433rd Airlift Wing maintainers tow a C-5M Super Galaxy back into its parking spot...... read more read more Photo By Julian Hernandez | 433rd Airlift Wing maintainers tow a C-5M Super Galaxy back into its parking spot following a sortie supporting Air Force Special Operations Command and partner nation special forces as part of Exercise Southern Star ‘25 at Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile, June 4, 2025. Southern Star ‘25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8, uniting forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, totaling over 2700 participants to enhance interoperability and strengthen global SOF partnerships through joint training from as far north as Antofagasta to the southern region of Punta Arenas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Julian Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

Exercise Southern Star ’25 has provided 433rd Airlift Wing Citizen Airmen with valuable opportunities to enhance readiness and mission effectiveness through specialized airlift support for multinational special operations training.

Participating in this joint environment has allowed Alamo Wing aircrews to operate alongside units they don’t typically support, including Air Force Special Operations Command and partner nation special operations forces. These interactions have enabled critical knowledge exchanges and fostered stronger professional networks, contributing to a more agile, integrated, and mission-ready total force.

Southern Star ‘25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8, uniting forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, totaling over 2700 participants to enhance interoperability and strengthen global SOF partnerships through joint training from as far north as Antofagasta to the southern region of Punta Arenas.