Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Southern Star ’25: Citizen Airmen Strengthen Readiness, Build Global SOF Partnerships

    Southern Star ’25: Citizen Airmen Strengthen Readiness, Build Global SOF Partnerships

    Photo By Julian Hernandez | 433rd Airlift Wing maintainers tow a C-5M Super Galaxy back into its parking spot...... read more read more

    CHILE

    06.04.2025

    Story by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Exercise Southern Star ’25 has provided 433rd Airlift Wing Citizen Airmen with valuable opportunities to enhance readiness and mission effectiveness through specialized airlift support for multinational special operations training.
    Participating in this joint environment has allowed Alamo Wing aircrews to operate alongside units they don’t typically support, including Air Force Special Operations Command and partner nation special operations forces. These interactions have enabled critical knowledge exchanges and fostered stronger professional networks, contributing to a more agile, integrated, and mission-ready total force.
    Southern Star ‘25 is a multinational special operations exercise taking place across Chile from May 26 to June 8, uniting forces from six nations and 10 observing countries, totaling over 2700 participants to enhance interoperability and strengthen global SOF partnerships through joint training from as far north as Antofagasta to the southern region of Punta Arenas.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025 18:33
    Story ID: 500135
    Location: CL
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southern Star ’25: Citizen Airmen Strengthen Readiness, Build Global SOF Partnerships, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Southern Star ’25: Citizen Airmen Strengthen Readiness, Build Global SOF Partnerships
    Southern Star ’25: Citizen Airmen Strengthen Readiness, Build Global SOF Partnerships
    Southern Star ’25: Citizen Airmen Strengthen Readiness, Build Global SOF Partnerships
    Southern Star ’25: Citizen Airmen Strengthen Readiness, Build Global SOF Partnerships
    Southern Star ’25: Citizen Airmen Strengthen Readiness, Build Global SOF Partnerships
    Southern Star ’25: Citizen Airmen Strengthen Readiness, Build Global SOF Partnerships
    Southern Star ’25: Citizen Airmen Strengthen Readiness, Build Global SOF Partnerships
    Southern Star ’25: Citizen Airmen Strengthen Readiness, Build Global SOF Partnerships
    Southern Star ’25: Citizen Airmen Strengthen Readiness, Build Global SOF Partnerships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Special Operations Command
    SOCSOUTH
    Air Force Reserve Command
    433rd Airlift Wing
    Southern Star 25
    Estrella Austral 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download