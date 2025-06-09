Command and General Staff College graduates 950 in year of Army’s 250th birthday

THE ARMY UNIVERSITY, FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – Just a week before the Army celebrates 250 years of defending the nation, nearly 1,000 new leaders graduated from the Command and General Staff College’s Command and General Staff Officer Course poised to be the next agile and decisive line of defense the force demands.



In a ceremony June 6, 2025, 950 individuals representing nearly all branches of the armed forces, 92 international militaries, and three federal agencies completed the 10-month graduate level program effectively preparing them for the next 10 years of their careers.



In total, 907 master’s degrees were conferred to include Master of Military Art and Science and Master of Operational Studies.



Guest speaker Brig. Gen. Matthew Hardman, Deputy Commanding General (Maneuver), 1st Infantry Division, spoke to the rigor of the course work that ranges from in-depth analysis of historical battles to contemporary wargames created to challenge the officers’ division level tactical skills in multi-domain environments.



Fifteen years earlier, Hardman sat where the class of 2025 sat, waiting to leave for his next assignment reflecting on how he has navigated his career since.



“You’re all going to do great things for the people you lead, those with whom you serve and the organizations that you serve,” he said. “None of us know which missions or tasks are truly in front of us. There are high expectations, though, on all of you, for your leadership and warfighting capability. But those expectations come from a place of profound respect.”



Hardman touched on several “tropes” of commencement speeches, highlighting their connection to this year’s graduating class in the Army’s historic place in time.



First, the Army’s victories of “deposing dictators and liberating countries.” Those things are true.



Those sitting in the audience are the Army’s future.



“If we fight large-scale conflict, many of you will be commanding battalions in a couple years if not months. That’s also true,” Hardman said. “If we have to fight a large-scale war, a couple of you will write the plan that wins that war.”



The “Victory Plan” the assisted in the formation of an Army capable of ending World War II, Hardman pointed out, was written by a major and graduate of CGSC; then Maj. Albert Wedemeyer.



While the last 10 months taught the graduates how to plan such things as ending wars, career and life planning will change without their permission.



Hardman encouraged the graduates to shift their focus from planning, to defining success for themselves, forgetting stereotypes or tropes of promotions and certain positions.



“My own definition of success is to make the people I serve with and the organizations I serve in better,” he said. “For me, that has been the quite reminder that no promotion, no position, no evaluation, for better or worse, is going to determine whether or not I’ve been successful as a leader or as a person. At times that reminder has been incredibly humbling. In others, incredibly reassuring.”



To achieve personally defined success?



“Just do the thing,” Hardman said. “We don’t know the trials you will be given in the work and life ahead. And you likely won’t fully know or appreciate in the moment if there’s a why. But I would recommend that you do the work in front of you. Do the thing. Do it with alacrity. Maybe no one else will know, but when you look in the mirror, you will know.”



Those “things” include doing the everyday, mundane things consistently and accurately.



“Transactional or mundane tasks done well are transformative,” he said.



Hardman challenged the graduates to be present both in their formations and at home.



Getting to work early but home for dinner, leaving the office, and giving undivided attention to those around to include family will help keep you focused, and moving toward their defined level of success, Hardman explained.



While Hardman discussed the uncertainty in front of them, Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr., Commandant, CGSC, explained the “best year of their life” has prepared them to take it head on.



“Each of you will leave here better than how you arrived 10 months ago,” he said. “You leave here in a better place because you grew.”



Each year, the performance of a group of students in the classroom and beyond are recognized with a variety of awards.



CGSOC Class of 2025 Award Winners

General George C. Marshall Award

Maj. Samantha Domingue, ARNG



General Dwight D. Eisenhower Award

Maj. Zakariae Tiddarine, Morrocco



General Colin L. Powell – Interagency Award for Excellence

Ms. Elizabeth Holcombe, Dept. Of State



General Douglas MacArthur Military Leadership Writing Competition

1st Place – Maj. Lee Whee Sian, Dylan, Staff Group 12C

2nd Place – Maj. Benjamin Garlick, Staff Group 20A

3rd Place – Maj. Callum Knight, Staff Group 20A



Arter-Darby Military History Writing Award

Maj. Phillip Savoie, Staff Group 20A



Arter-Doniphan Award

Maj. Samantha Domingue, ARNG



General John J. Pershing Award

Maj. Daniel Sullivan, 10th Special Forces Group, Fort Carson, CO



Iron Major (Male)

Maj. John Bomsta, Staff Group 13C



Iron Major (Female)

Maj. Jordan Miller, Staff Group 9A



Armed Forces Communications Electronics Association (AFCEA) Excellence in Information Warfare Writing Award

Maj. Joel Richardson, Staff Group 15D



Lieutenant Colonel Boyd McCanna “Mac” Harris Leadership Award

Maj. Mathew Jerrell, Staff Group 18C



Birrer-Brookes Outstanding Thesis Award

Maj. Lee Whee Sian, Dylan, Staff Group 12C



Major General Hans Schlup Award

Lt. Col. Emad Odeh Awwad Alwreikat, Jordan



Major General James M. Wright Distinguished Master Sustainer Award

Winner – Maj. Joshua Moore, Staff Group 01B

Finalists – Maj. Lakesa Cobb, Staff Group 01C; Maj. Matthew Giersdorf, Staff Group 16D



George S. Patton Distinguished Master Tactician Award

Winner – Maj. John Bolen, Staff Group 9D

Finalists – Maj. Phillip Savoie, Staff Group 20A; Maj. Stewart Tice, Staff Group 14B, Maj. Royce Lawrence, SG 06A



Homeland Security Studies Award

Lt. Cdr. Adam Biggs, Staff Group 11C



Excellence in Joint Service Warfare Award

Maj. Hilary Schultz, Staff Group 21A



Brigadier General Benjamin H. Grierson Award for Excellence in Strategic Studies

Winner – Maj. Spencer Bates, Staff Group 20A

Finalists – Maj. Callum Knight, Staff Group 20A; Maj. Zakariae Tiddarine, Staff Group 16A



Father Donald M. Smythe Military History Award

Maj. John Bolen, Staff Group 9D



Lieutenant Colonel Ronald C. Ward Distinguished SOF Student Award

Maj. Benjamin Garlick

