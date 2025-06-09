Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Woodland, California

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Cpl. Albert J. Estrada, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred Jun. 18 at Calvary Cemetery & Funeral Center, Woodland, California. Graveside services will precede the interment.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Estrada was accounted for April 16, 2025.



A native of Woodland, Estrada, 17, was a member of Battery B, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 31st Regimental Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Dec. 6, 1950, in the vicinity of Hagaru-ri near the Jangjin (Chosin) Reservoir, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.

For additional information about Cpl. Estrada. go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4187862/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-estrada-a/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Calvary Cemetery & Funeral Center, (916) 726-1232.

