Peer Connect is a confidential peer-to-peer support program at Walter Reed that helps military and civilian personnel navigate difficult conversations, including those involving medical errors and workplace stress. The program is available to all team members upon request, facilitated by a select group of leaders who have volunteered to serve as peer support mentors, offering their time, empathetic ears, and wisdom.

Peer Connect training prepares participants to respond when others turn to them for support, guiding them on how to approach sensitive conversations with patients, including what to say and what to avoid, said Leianne Pouliot, licensed clinical social worker at Walter Reed.

Peer Connect training is open to everyone, from front desk clerks to doctors. The training provides tools to actively listen and be emotionally supportive. Informal and flexible, the program allows for communication via phone, Microsoft Teams, or in person, all while leaving no record in medical or personnel files.

Many people find it difficult to admit that they are dealing with stress, said Pouliot, but they’re often more comfortable opening up to a peer than to a behavioral health provider.

By offering a safe, judgement-free environment, Peer Connect empowers individuals across all roles to support one another through life’s most challenging conversations—strengthening not only personal resilience, but the entire Walter Reed Community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2025 Date Posted: 06.09.2025 11:00 Story ID: 500046 Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Peer Connect training available at Walter Reed, by Roan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.