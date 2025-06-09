FRCE hosts Navy Reservists for readiness training

Photo By Samantha Morse | Aaron Weld, Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) H-53 work leader and member of the...... read more read more Photo By Samantha Morse | Aaron Weld, Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) H-53 work leader and member of the depot’s Forward Deployed Combat Repair (FDCR) Team, performs repairs on a CH-53E Super Stallion during a training exercise designed to enhance the aircraft maintenance and repair knowledge and capabilities the FDCR Team may need if deployed. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) recently hosted a training exercise designed to sharpen the skills of a Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Forward Deployed Combat Repair (FDCR) team that travels to forward-deployed and combat locations during conflict and repairs battle-damaged military aircraft to return them to the fight.



A group of seven members of the NAVAIR Reserve FDCR team visited FRCE May 12-16 to train alongside the depot’s FDCR Teams. During the visit, they participated in hands-on repairs to damaged airframes, including a MV-22 Osprey and a CH-53E Super Stallion. FRCE supported the training event with aircraft and a cross-disciplinary team of engineers, planners and estimators and artisans who are assigned to the FDCR mission to follow the Reservists’ guidance and execute the repairs.



The training exercise resembled situations the team is likely to encounter while supporting the warfighter during an actual deployment. The exercise was designed to develop a working relationship between the depot’s artisans and Naval Reservists assigned to the FDCR Team, increase the Reservists’ knowledge and experience while deployed, and enhance the artisan’s aircraft maintenance and repair knowledge and capabilities.



The NAVAIR FDCR Team provides the fleet with teams of Naval Reservists and skilled depot-level artisans, engineers, and planners and estimators who deploy worldwide – afloat or ashore – to rapidly repair and return battle damaged aircraft to the fight.



While they may be performed by squadron personnel, aircraft battle damage repairs often require specialized repair and damage analysis, skills and tools from depot-level maintainers, like that of FRCE artisans. The exercise was a great opportunity for the depot’s artisans, engineers and the Reservists to learn from each other, according to the depot’s FDCR Engineering Lead Ramsey Davis.



“The Forward Deployed Combat Repair Team may not know what they are fixing until they get there – that’s why this training is so beneficial,” said Davis. “They’ll get there and must complete the necessary repairs in a foreign environment with limited resources and tools.”



In the event of a deployment, the Reservists act as a liaison between the active-duty service members who are in need of aircraft battle damage support and the depot-level engineers and artisans who deploy to complete the repairs. Lt. Matthew Hill, a Reservist on NAVAIR’s FDCR Team, said the exercise allowed the Reservists to practice overcoming potential obstacles that may arise while deployed to accomplish the mission.



“The Reserve Forward Deployed Combat Repair instructor developed the scenario, adding in last minute things that could go wrong while deployed,” said Hill. “The Sailors had to figure out how to adapt to them and guide the artisans in what they should be doing. This scenario also gave the Sailors experience working with the civilians, which is something they don’t normally do. It’s helpful because these artisans are the ones coming with them if they’re deployed, so developing that relationship is important to mission success.”



Cmdr. Joseph Stewart, who is a Reservist on the NAVAIR FDCR Team, served as the training lead in the scenario. He said exercises like this are essential to maintaining fleet readiness.



“If there’s a conflict and they need more depot-level support in that theater, we all go,” said Stewart. “The officers and senior enlisted are training their people to get out there, remove any barriers, so Fleet Readiness Center artisans can do depot-level work outside of their regular depot spaces.



“This fleet training exercise was the best forward deployed combat repair training to date,” Stewart continued. “We created an excellent, repeatable training scenario that allowed the team to effectively develop and install 10 safe structural repairs on two aircraft within a three-day timeframe. It was a huge success and FRC East was instrumental in the success of this specialized training.”



FRCE is North Carolina's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 civilian, military and contract workers. Its annual revenue exceeds $1 billion. The depot provides service to the fleet while functioning as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy; Naval Air Systems Command; and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.