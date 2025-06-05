39th ABW welcomes new commander at Incirlik AB

The 39th Air Base Wing welcomed its new commander during a change of command ceremony here, June 6, 2025.



Col. Albert Esposito took command from Col. Brandon McBrayer during the ceremony, which was officiated by Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, commander of 3rd Air Force.



“The 39th Air Base Wing is certainly busy,” said Moga in his opening remarks. “You all have proven that people, readiness, posture, and partners are not just words on a piece of paper. It’s what you all do, every single day, day in and day out.”



He went on to recognize the impact of McBrayer’s leadership while expressing confidence in Esposito’s ability to carry the mission forward.



“Mascot [McBrayer], thanks for not only setting the standard, but holding others to it … well done, I’m proud of you. So, while it’s tough to lose Mascot, fortunately we have the perfect person taking over for him. He needs no introduction. I don’t have to tell you that you are getting a very gifted leader that will be a phenomenal commander of this Air Base Wing. There is nothing but great things on the horizon for the 39th.”



Esposito, who most recently served as the wing’s deputy commander, assumes command with a clear understanding of the mission and day-to-day operations at Incirlik. His leadership ensures continuity as the wing continues to support regional operations and strengthen allied partnerships.



A prior-enlisted Security Forces Airman, Esposito began his career in 1994 before commissioning through Officer Training School in 2004. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and went on to serve as a B-52 navigator, flight commander, and U.S. Air Force Weapons School instructor.



He has deployed in support of Joint Task Force-Bravo, Operation SOUTHERN WATCH, USPACOM’s Continuous Bomber Presence, and Operation ENDURING FREEDOM. Esposito is a master navigator with more than 1,900 flight hours in the B-52H Stratofortress.



As commander of the 39th ABW, he is now responsible for approximately 3,500 U.S. military, civilian, and contractor personnel, along with the combat readiness of Air Force units at Incirlik and two geographically separated locations across Türkiye. He is also responsible for coordinating base support for joint and partner forces operating throughout the region.



In his first remarks as commander, Esposito thanked the men and women of the 39th ABW for their dedication and emphasized his commitment to leading a ready, connected, and resilient team.



“Having this opportunity to serve as wing commander is a dream come true,” said Esposito. “To the men and women of the 39th Air Base Wing, you’ve been an inspiration to me. Your outstanding performance in operations and inspections this past year is an example of your commitment to our mission and the Air Force core values. It’s truly a privilege to command this wing, and I look forward to continuing this journey with you over the next year.”



In his farewell address, McBrayer reflected on the wing’s accomplishments and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve alongside the men and women of the 39th ABW.



“Thank you for always rising to the challenge and crushing it,” said McBrayer. “It did not matter if it was an operational mission or an inspection, you handled it expertly and demonstrated your resolve to whoever was watching.”



“Asp [Esposito], the wing is lucky to have you, and you are going to take it to another level without delay,” he added.



McBrayer departs Incirlik to become the Inspector General at U.S. Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which are responsible for homeland defense, civil support, and aerospace warning and control for North America.

