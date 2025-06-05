374 AW honors fallen through strength, readiness

Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing completed the Murph Challenge, May 27, as part of the Samurai Challenge series—a wing-wide initiative focused on strengthening readiness through physical resilience and teamwork.

The Murph Challenge, named after U.S. Navy Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a Medal of Honor recipient killed in action, consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and a final one-mile run, completed while wearing a 20-pound vest.

Through each repetition and every mile, participants embodied the discipline and determination required to stay mission-ready, honoring the fallen by preparing to answer the call, anytime, anywhere.

