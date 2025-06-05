Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 AW honors fallen through strength, readiness

    374 AW honors fallen through strength, readiness

    JAPAN

    05.27.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing completed the Murph Challenge, May 27, as part of the Samurai Challenge series—a wing-wide initiative focused on strengthening readiness through physical resilience and teamwork.
    The Murph Challenge, named after U.S. Navy Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a Medal of Honor recipient killed in action, consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and a final one-mile run, completed while wearing a 20-pound vest.
    Through each repetition and every mile, participants embodied the discipline and determination required to stay mission-ready, honoring the fallen by preparing to answer the call, anytime, anywhere.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.09.2025
    Location: JP
    Remembrance
    Yokota Air Base
    Discipline
    Resilience
    Readiness
    Murph

