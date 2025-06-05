Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing completed the Murph Challenge, May 27, as part of the Samurai Challenge series—a wing-wide initiative focused on strengthening readiness through physical resilience and teamwork.
The Murph Challenge, named after U.S. Navy Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a Medal of Honor recipient killed in action, consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and a final one-mile run, completed while wearing a 20-pound vest.
Through each repetition and every mile, participants embodied the discipline and determination required to stay mission-ready, honoring the fallen by preparing to answer the call, anytime, anywhere.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2025 03:04
|Story ID:
|500038
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 AW honors fallen through strength, readiness, by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.