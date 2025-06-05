374 SFS, Japanese counterparts conduct Security Team Training

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – Airmen from the 374th Security Forces Squadron partnered with Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel from multiple units for a bilateral field training exercise on May 9, aimed at building tactical trust, enhancing interoperability and reinforcing critical combat skills.

The training included JASDF members from the 2nd and 5th Wing Security and Transportation Squadrons, and Operations Support Wing.

The two-day long training focused on how Security Forces operate in field environments, emphasizing tactical combat casualty care, land navigation, PRC-152 handheld radio setup, and reports for both medical evacuation and unexploded ordnance.

Participants rotated through hands-on weapons familiarization stations with M4 carbines, M18 claymore mines, M320 grenade launchers, M249 light machine guns, and M240B machine guns, and engaged in Air Force combative sessions to enhance close-quarters combat capability.

“The primary goal was to show our Japanese counterparts how we use our tactics and equipment,” said Senior Airman Diego Herrera, 374 SFS base defense leader. “We emphasized 9-Line MEDEVAC and UXO reporting because it’s essential for responding to injuries and potential threats effectively.”

The training is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen relationships and build combat fluency between allied forces.

“We usually train together during major exercises, but this gave us more one-on-one time to exchange knowledge,” said Herrera. “It helps build trust and makes both our forces more effective if we’re ever in a real-world scenario.”

This exercise and others like it help to support Yokota’s mission and prioritizes integrated partnerships and operational readiness across the Indo-Pacific. Through realistic training and collaboration, Yokota’s defenders are better prepared to deter threats and operate in contested environments as one unified force.

