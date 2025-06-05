Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling the Force: Alabama National Guard's Culinary Experts in Action

    Staff Sgt. Tiffany Harvey, culinary specialist and non-commissioned officer in charge

    05.29.2025

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Katherine Dowd 

    167th Theater Sustainment Command

    The 5001st Field Feeding Company, Alabama Army National Guard, supported the 1207th Quartermaster Detachment and 1208th Quartermaster Company, during annual training from May 24 to June 7 at Camp McCain, Mississippi. The team 5001st culinary specialists split into two teams that worked each day to provide breakfast and dinner meals to the units.
    They utilized a mobile kitchen unit (MKU) as the kitchen space to prepare the majority of meals, which allowed them to have hands-on training on the system. The MKU provides a fast, tactical kitchen set up that is easily portable while providing all of the essential appliances needed to prepare meals.
    Army culinary specialists play a vital role in maintaining troop readiness and morale by providing nutritious, high-quality meals in any environment. Whether stationed at home or deployed in challenging conditions, these specialists ensure soldiers receive the fuel they need to perform at their best. Their expertise extends beyond cooking—they manage food supplies, maintain field kitchens, and adapt menus to meet dietary needs, all while working under pressure. Good food can boost morale, strengthen camaraderie, and improve overall well-being, making culinary specialists essential to mission success. Their dedication behind the scenes keeps the force moving, one meal at a time.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.07.2025 11:47
    Story ID: 499940
    Location: US
    This work, Fueling the Force: Alabama National Guard's Culinary Experts in Action, by SFC Katherine Dowd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

