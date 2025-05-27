Full Circle: Former Student Inspires Next Generation at Dahlgren School

Courtesy Photo | Warrant Officer 1 Michael Hayward poses with a Dahlgren School student wearing his...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Warrant Officer 1 Michael Hayward poses with a Dahlgren School student wearing his flight helmet during an AVID class visit, inspiring future dreams in the same class where his own journey began. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 67,000 military-connected students. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. (Photo by Kathryn Walseman) see less | View Image Page

DAHLGREN, Va. — In a heartwarming homecoming, Warrant Officer 1 Michael Hayward, a former student of the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas Dahlgren School, returned to his old middle school classroom to inspire the next generation. Now a U.S. Army pilot, Hayward spoke to students in the same Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) class where, in 2009, a visit from an Air Force pilot sparked his own dreams of flight.



The visit was a full-circle moment for Hayward and his former teacher, Kathryn Walseman, who has taught AVID at Dahlgren for over two decades. Back then, a young Hayward listened as Colonel Malloy shared stories of piloting. Walseman even captured a photo of Hayward trying on a flight helmet—a memory she shared during his recent return. This time, it was Hayward’s own helmet that students tried on, a powerful symbol of dreams realized.



Hayward’s talk focused on how AVID’s core skills—organization, note-taking, communication, and teamwork—shaped his path through college and flight school. “I always try to give back to the institutions that were vital in my development,” Hayward said. “The Dahlgren School and the AVID program were so helpful to me growing up, and Mrs. Walseman was always an inspiration.”



Students were struck by Hayward’s reliance on these skills. “It was impressive that Mr. Hayward still uses the agenda and binder system in almost every aspect of his career,” said seventh-grader Audrey. Classmate Wesley added, “We were all surprised that he took Cornell Notes in college and flight school even when no one told him he had to!”



For Walseman, the visit was a career highlight. “There’s no greater day at Dahlgren than when one of our AVID Tigers returns,” she said. “It was surreal when Michael placed his helmet on a student who dreams of becoming a pilot.” She emphasized that Hayward’s story shows how AVID prepares students for long-term success. “Michael’s visit highlighted the power of AVID and how it benefits students not just here, but in their college and career pursuits,” she said.



Hayward brought his journey to life with photos and real-world examples, showing how organizational strategies helped him navigate the rigors of military service. His talk underscored the importance of early education in building skills that lead to rewarding careers.



Exposure to role models like Hayward helps students envision their own paths, connecting classroom lessons to real-world opportunities. For Dahlgren’s AVID students, many of whom aim for college and ambitious careers, these interactions reinforce the value of persistence and preparation.



As Hayward reflected on inspiring the next generation, he hoped to leave a lasting impact. “To return to the AVID program was unforgettable,” he said. “I hope to be half the inspiration to those students as Mrs. Walseman and the guest speakers were to me.”



For the students trying on his helmet and dreaming of their own futures, Hayward’s visit was a reminder: The skills they learn today can carry them far—perhaps even to the skies.



