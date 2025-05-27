Munson Army Health Center Announces Civilian Employees of the Quarter for 2Q FY25

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Dr. Patrick Armistead-Jehle, a neuropsychologist at Munson Army Health Center’s,...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Dr. Patrick Armistead-Jehle, a neuropsychologist at Munson Army Health Center’s, Mental Health Department was named Civilian Employee of the Quarter (Cat II) for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2025. Dr. Armistead-Jehle significantly enhances Military Health System readiness by optimizing resource utilization and expanding access to critical neuropsychological expertise across four military treatment facilities, ensuring service members receive timely and informed care. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS – Munson Army Health Center announced the recipients of the Civilian Employee of the Quarter award for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2025. These awards recognize outstanding contributions to patient care, mission support, and the embodiment of the Defense Health Agency's core values.



The winners are:

• Category I: Ms. Bridgette Sutton, Medical Technician, Laboratory Services

• Category II: Dr. Patrick Armistead-Jehle, Neuropsychologist, Mental Health Department



Ms. Sutton has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to patient care and has been recognized by both patients and staff for her exceptional service. Patients have specifically commended her outstanding customer service in the laboratory on separate occasions this quarter.



Beyond her direct patient care responsibilities, Ms. Sutton diligently manages all inventory and supplies for the phlebotomy room and the front of the lab. Her proactive efforts have ensured zero delays in patient care, even during national shortages of critical phlebotomy supplies.



Dr. Armistead-Jehle is supporting service members and optimizing resource utilization by providing professional neuropsychological test interpretation services to four different Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) within the Defense Health Network (DHN) West. His expertise reduces gaps in care, facilitates better-informed treatment plans, and allows for more efficient resource allocation. Dr. Armistead-Jehle has provided 101 virtual visits and averages 60-70 patient encounters per month.



"Ms. Sutton and Dr. Armistead-Jehle exemplify the best in civilian service," said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Munson Army Health Center director. "They consistently live DHA's values of dependability, humility, and agility, inspiring us all in our mutual pursuit of unrelenting excellence through driving change that leads to increased health and readiness, Anytime, Anywhere – Always!"



