Discipline defines USAFE’s first warrant officer select

For U.S. Air Force Warrant Officer Jacob Richman, success hasn’t come from shortcuts or luck. It’s been built brick by brick with discipline, consistency and grit.



Richman, a former 1st Combat Communications Squadron deployable communications technical specialist, was the only Airman stationed at Ramstein Air Base to be selected for the U.S. Air Force’s new Warrant Officer Program. It’s a historic achievement that marks him as a technical leader within both his squadron and the greater U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa mission.



But his journey didn’t start with selection, it started with a plan.



“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” Richman said. “Create a plan, stick to it and be consistent; also take pride in your small victories.”



Those victories began stacking up over 11 years of service. A bachelor’s degree, certifications and a relentless commitment to mastering his craft laid the foundation for what would become a defining moment in his career. Richman’s formula was simple: while motivation comes and goes, discipline is what carries you through.



Still, the path wasn’t without setbacks. Richman was previously denied entry into the cyber direct commissioning program, a blow that might’ve derailed others. But for him, it only fueled the fire.



“My leadership surprised me after months of waiting to give me the news that I had been selected for Warrant Officer Training School,” Richman said. “It was a very validating moment that made me feel like all my hard work had paid off.”



At the time, Richman was already a technical sergeant selected to become the next rank of master sergeant. His career was on track for greater supervisory responsibility, but it also meant leaving behind what he loved most: hands-on technical work.



“I wanted to be a warrant officer because it felt like what I was meant to do,” he said. “It keeps me close to hands-on work and the technical side of the Air Force. I was familiar with who warrant officers were and what they were about as I was stationed at Fort Bragg. They really set the standard and gave me something to strive to be; I knew it would be best for me.”



Richman’s leadership agreed.



“Richman frankly embodies the technical leadership and expertise from the warfighting communications community shown across U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa,” said Col. Scott Weed, 435th Communications Operations Group commander. “He built a history of sustained performance across his career, more than fulfilling mission requirements.”



But for Richman, recognition and rank does not define success.



“Ultimately when you become a supervisor and a leader, you are no longer the focus,” he said. “It becomes bigger than yourself, your focus is your Airmen, challenging and developing them. Seeing them thrive personally and professionally is more fulfilling than any individual accomplishments you’ll ever have.”



As the first warrant officer select in USAFE-AFAFRICA, Richman has set the bar for what comes next, bringing deep technical expertise to the force and helping bridge the operational demands of today with the mission-readiness of tomorrow.



Warrant officers are a strategic investment in the Air Force’s future, lethal, agile and technically rooted. With Richman leading the charge, the future is already taking shape.



Now stationed at Warner Robbins Air Force Base, Richman continues his role as a technical expert, bringing his experience to a new base. He will continue to bridge the gap between hands-on execution and broader operational strategy, ensuring that our communication capabilities evolve to meet modern needs. Richman represents a growing shift in the Air Force’s approach of cultivating technical leaders who shape the fight into the future.

Date Taken: 06.04.2025 Date Posted: 06.04.2025 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE