Added services expand ability to help

FORT JOHNSON, La. — On June 6, Fort Johnson’s Army Community Service will host its grand opening. From that point forward, ACS will be adding Prevention Center to its name. The change comes as the center streamlines its processes and combines systems to improve efficiency to the programs it already provides and the new ones moving under its roof.

Bobbie Parks, ACS director, said this is just a start as they embark on this journey. Individual-Readiness and Installation Management Command Headquarters-G9 have applauded their plan thus far and have asked if Parks would be willing to brief all the Army Community Service centers in ID-R to give them Fort Johnson’s perspective on the change as most installations are struggling to provide services.

“We and Fort Cavazos have moved to stand up prevention centers and will brief on how things are moving forward and any issues that may come up. Our story is a successful one so far and has been mitigated by consistent and open communication,” said Parks.

So what’s changed?

In addition to the many services ACS already offers, all prevention services will move into the ACS building located at 1591 Bell Richard Avenue, bldg. 920.

“One facility creates a central point of contact for all things prevention for the Soldier and their families,” Parks said.

Consolidating these programs in one building means reducing travel time and getting people the help they need quickly. In addition, if they require more than one service the facility can provide other ACS or prevention services to assist.

“Colocation helps the provider efficiently share real-time data and events to prepare and develop new prevention programs to better serve the Fort Johnson community. The bottom line of the Prevention Center is to provide the best service possible to our Soldiers and families, while building resiliency and endurance to promote a generation of problem solvers and team builders, while also building on the readiness of the force,” Parks said.

Parks said, the most important thing to know about the Prevention Center concept is that it will help bring unity and cohesion to the prevention process, giving Fort Johnson Soldiers the best possible service available.

“Standing up the center is only the beginning; the real work starts as the team begins to work together to develop programs and services that will help mitigate and prevent small issues from growing and spreading throughout our ranks and build resiliency,” Parks said.



Col. CJ Lopez, Fort Johnson garrison commander, said what the new ACSPC will offer Soldiers and families has the potential to be immense and immeasurable.

“The center will bring Fort Johnson citizens greater trust and support thanks to the better efficiencies made to the people programs that directly correlate to increased morale and quality of life. The new ACSPC will make these programs more accessible and create center of excellence,” Lopez said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2025 Date Posted: 06.03.2025 14:52 Story ID: 499554 Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Added services expand ability to help, by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.