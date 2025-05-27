U.S. Navy Sailors Cook Meals for People in Need in Australia

Photo By Seaman Alajia Williams | SYDNEY (May 28, 2025) – Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet and 7th Fleet flagship...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Alajia Williams | SYDNEY (May 28, 2025) – Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet and 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) prepare food while volunteering with the nonprofit organization Our Big Kitchen during a scheduled port visit in Sydney, May 28, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo taken by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alajia Williams) see less | View Image Page

BONDI, Australia – Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet and 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) participated in a community relations project in Bondi, Australia, May 28.



Partnering with the U.S. Consulate General in Sydney, 25 U.S. Navy Sailors spent the day cooking meals for people in need at the registered charity Our Big Kitchen (OBK). OBK is a community run, industrial kitchen that nourishes, educates and supports people in need across Sydney.



Among the participants was Lt. Cmdr. Robert Hamer, assigned to 7th Fleet, who felt the opportunity was especially meaningful.



“I’ve participated in community relations events at every port visit this patrol, but this one was the most rewarding,” said Hamer. “This event not only strengthened our alliance with Australia, but also helped an organization that helps feed the most vulnerable.”



This was the first opportunity for many Sailors to visit Sydney and volunteer overseas. For Logistics Specialist 1st Class Shawna-Kay McPherson, assigned to Blue Ridge, food is the cultural bridge between nations.



“Food is something that always brings people together,” said McPherson. “I enjoyed my experience today and I’m glad to have been a part of something like this. I’ll remember this for the rest of my life.”



Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jerrel Griffin, assigned to Blue Ridge, highlighted the strong bond between Americans and Australians.



“I had a blast helping out the food kitchen,” said Griffin. “It was honestly really eye-opening how they accepted the U.S. service members. I really do think it helped us strengthen our relationship with the Australians.”



U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Erika Olson also joined the crew at this stop in Sydney.



“It’s great to be here today in Our Big Kitchen in Bondi with the crew of USS Blue Ridge,” said Olson. “We’re here to give a hand and make some delicious food for the community.”



The Sailors’ commitment to helping those in need was observed by the local community. George Karounis, general manager of OBK, expressed his gratitude for their support.



“With your efforts this afternoon, you’re going to feed people who probably have not eaten today,” said Karounis. “This is about people coming together and helping others. It definitely works and I think it made a huge impact. To the service members from both countries, we all owe a whole lot of gratitude to you.”



The Blue Ridge and embarked 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.



