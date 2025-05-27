USACE crew acts fast aiding visitor during April rollover

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District staff at Lucky Peak Dam and Lake,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District staff at Lucky Peak Dam and Lake, respond to a vehicle rollover, April 23. see less | View Image Page

On April 23, a serious vehicle rollover near Lucky Peak Dam, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District, tested the resolve and readiness of project staff, also revealing a team united by training, trust, and the will to help.

While working at the spillway finishing the installation of a buried culvert, maintenance staff Paul Johnson and Todd Dunning were approached by a member of the public news of a van which had rolled down a hill nearby. With no cell service in the area, they quickly used their radios to alert the project office.

As Natural Resources Specialist Matthew Smith later explained, “Paul contacted the office initially [but] he did not know exactly where the vehicle had rolled.” Communications complications soon became apparent. “We found out later that our radio repeater, which allows us to contact Ada County dispatch directly, was down,” Smith noted. “We have since had the problem fixed, but it caused additional confusion at the time.”

Despite these challenges, office staff leapt into action. +

“Personnel at the office—Jeff Cowey, Macey Young-Palmer, and Chris Silbernagel—were making phone calls utilizing 911 and relaying the radio information from Paul,” recalls Smith. Meanwhile, Smith and lead ranger, Keith Hyde, headed to the scene. Hyde directed traffic as Smith descended to the vehicle, where he found Paul Johnson and the injured visitor.

The driver, who had lost consciousness while trying to drive himself to a hospital for a severe finger laceration, had rolled his van down an embankment toward the maintenance road.

Upon arrival, Smith saw the man trying to escape through the windshield.

“I asked Paul to remove the sweatshirt he was wearing, and I took off my ranger blouse to protect our hands while we peeled the windshield back to allow more room to leave the vehicle,” Smith wrote. “We needed to get the visitor out of the van since it had come to rest on a downhill slope.”

After the extraction, Smith began first aid.

“I began conducting an initial triage and first aid while Paul took over radio communication,” he said. Shortly thereafter, recreation technicians Tim Foley and Mari Monticelli—both certified EMTs—arrived and took over. “I stepped back to let them conduct a more in-depth triage.”

Reflecting on the event, Smith emphasized the team’s natural cohesion and mutual support. “We have annual first aid, CPR, and AED training which we participate in. We also have NRM conferences and local law enforcement come out to conduct training. I have had some other courses outside USACE such as Basic Life Support and Combat Life Saver. All these things help some, but these are always scary situations to respond to,” said Smith. “The little things we do to make sure we all stay trained and ready really pays off in situations like this. We know we can jump into any vehicle at our office or grab any first aid kit and have what we need. Everyone here has a great relationship. We all communicate well. Working so closely day in and day out really builds the team mindset, and it shows in difficult situations like these.”

Chris Silbernagel, the Operating Project Manager at Lucky Peak, echoed that sentiment. “I've never once heard this team say, ‘Well, that's not my job,’” he said. “Everybody pulls their own weight.”

“Helping people is a part of this job, but I don’t think I could ever see someone in distress and not do my best to help them. I believe everyone in this office feels the same way,” said Smith. “Regardless of job title, position description, or anything else, we all have a common goal we support - to provide an invaluable service to the American public.”

Following the arrival of Ada County first responders, the visitor was evacuated and treated with no significant, long-term injuries. He later returned to the site of the accident, as he had lost his wedding band but was able to find it—a hopeful ending to a potentially tragic event.

“Situations like this just go to show that every member of our organization is here to help,” Smith concluded. “We love what we do, and we love helping people.”

Lucky Peak Dam and Lake: A Vital Resource for the Treasure Valley

Located just 15 minutes from Boise, Idaho, Lucky Peak Dam and Lake is a multifaceted project managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District. Authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1946 and completed in 1955, the dam plays a crucial role in flood risk management, irrigation, hydropower, and recreation for the Treasure Valley region.

The reservoir, Lucky Peak Lake, stretches 12 miles upstream and encompasses 3,019 acres of surface area at full pool. It offers a total storage capacity of 264,400 acre-feet. The project is part of a coordinated system with the Bureau of Reclamation's Arrowrock and Anderson Ranch dams, collectively providing approximately 1,000,000 acre-feet of water storage capacity .

Beyond its primary functions, Lucky Peak Dam and Lake serve as a hub for outdoor recreation, attracting nearly 1 million visits annually. The area boasts seven park areas, four boat launch ramps, and 80 dispersed recreation sites accessible only by boat. These facilities support a wide range of activities, including fishing, swimming, picnicking, boating, hiking, and camping .

For more information about Lucky Peak Dam and Lake, please visit the Walla Walla District website.