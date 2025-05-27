Submarine Development Squadron 5 Holds Change of Command Ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor

By TM2 Steffen Carrillo, Submarine Development Squadron Five



SILVERDALE, Wash. (June 2, 2025) - Commander, Submarine Development Squadron (DEVRON) 5 held a change of command ceremony on Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Silverdale, Washington, May 30, 2025. Capt. Bennett Christman from Old Lyme, Connecticut, relieved Capt. Edward ‘Keith’ Floyd, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, during the ceremony held on the Olympic Pier – home of the U.S. Navy’s Seawolf-class fast-attack submarines.



Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, served as the ceremony’s presiding officer. Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, commander, Submarine Group (COMSUBGRU) 7, served as guest speaker for the ceremony and praised Floyd’s leadership and dedication to executing the DEVRON mission areas.



“Under Commodore Keith Floyd’s leadership, DEVRON 5 sharpened our edge in undersea warfare, fostered self-sufficiency, and championed quality of life and quality of service initiatives,” said Reifsteck. “I am confident that Capt. Christman will build on Keith Floyd’s accomplishments, leading DEVRON 5 to even greater advancements in undersea technology and operational readiness.”



Since assuming command of DEVRON 5 on June 30, 2023, Floyd led the squadron through a period of extraordinary operational achievement and innovation. Under his leadership, the Seawolf-class submarines and specialized detachments routinely executed Chief of Naval Operations priority one missions, directly enhancing national security and earning multiple unit awards.



Floyd’s strategic vision and operational leadership directly contributed to numerous submarine milestones. USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23) completed two critical Undersea Research and Development operational periods and earned the Capt. Edward F. Ney award for excellence in food service. USS Seawolf (SSN 21) completed a surge deployment and a regularly scheduled deployment, made possible through groundbreaking maintenance initiatives.



Floyd’s tour culminated in a series of significant advancements in undersea warfare. All five of DEVRON’s specialized detachments successfully completed undersea research, development, testing and evaluation periods, advancing tactics, techniques, and procedures to enable continued undersea dominance. Floyd’s tenure was marked not only by operational excellence, but also by forward-thinking leadership that will leave a legacy across the submarine force.



“Serving alongside each of you has been both an honor and a joy. I will always look back on these days with deep fondness. There’s something uniquely special about driving onto the lower base, with the mountains in the distance, and realizing that I had the privilege of working with such an extraordinary team,” said Floyd. “DEVRON’s commitment to warfighting, people, and safety is unwavering. Our pursuit of operational excellence is second to none and simply stated. DEVRON is all-in…Whatever it takes, wherever it takes us!”



Floyd’s next assignment will be in Washington, D.C., in the office of the Vice Chief of Naval Operations. Incoming commander Christman expressed his enthusiasm in taking the helm of DEVRON 5.



“Commodore Floyd is an extraordinary leader, and he leaves behind a remarkable legacy I am grateful to inherit. Watching this incredible team over the last few weeks, you realize quickly that our Navy’s success is not solely born out of the incredible machines that we build, but the caliber and commitment of the Sailors that operate them. It is an honor and a privilege to serve among these national treasures,” said Christman.



Christman comes from Washington, D.C., where he served as the senior military assistant to the director of Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.



DEVRON 5 conducts cooperative programs with civilian scientific and academic institutions in pursuit of national science objectives and is responsible within the Navy’s submarine force for tactical development, including unmanned undersea vehicles and naval special warfare.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2025 Date Posted: 06.02.2025 17:50 Story ID: 499458 Location: SILVERDALE, WASHINGTON, US Hometown: ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 50 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Submarine Development Squadron 5 Holds Change of Command Ceremony at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.