11th CABS Supports the JTF Southern Border

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- The 11th Combat Air Base Sustainment (CABS) team recently demonstrated its ability to establish expeditionary locations to deliver Command and Control (C2) and Base Operating Support–Integration (BOS-I).

The mission is being held at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base to support operations at Joint Task Force-Southern Border.

Members from the 11th CABS trained and tested the concept of Mission Ready Airmen by completing four field-training exercises and honing their skills across 61 different job functions.

The 11th CABS performed this assessment when no other DoD asset was available. A variety of training and exercises were held within the last nine months to field-test the MRA model, ensuring teams can launch on short-notice both CONUS and abroad.

“These agile Airmen are now postured to support the newly established Air Task Force and its Mission Generation Force Elements,” said 1st Lt. Joseph Maulhardt, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron operations engineering officer in charge. “This advances the Air Force’s force-presentation initiative.”

CABS showcases a joint operation environment where multiple agencies such as the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Army are supporting efforts at the southern border.

“CABS engineers are working shoulder-to-shoulder with Army counterparts,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Edward Ossome, 11th CABS element superintendent. “This synchronizes requirements and builds interoperability, while enabling dynamic force employment alongside allied partners.”

The data and lessons learned throughout the course of this operation will inform future Indo-Pacific employment plans.

“The operation directly underwrites the National Defense Strategy’s call for resilient, forward-postured forces,” said Maulhardt. “It showcases agile, mission-ready Airmen who can project power against pacing threats.”

These teams can operate and sustain combat air power in constrained environments, validating the unit’s force-presentation model.

“CABS proves that small, capable units can have strategic effects,” said Ossome. “The effort touches all five core Air Force missions, with particular emphasis on rapid global mobility, command & control, and agile combat support.”

The CABS team further demonstrates that the U.S. Air Force is agile and ready to operate in austere environments across the globe in support of national defense.

