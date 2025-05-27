U.S. Army's First Long-Range Fires Battalion Sees New Command

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – On May 28, 2025, Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Blane relinquished command of 5-3 Long Range Fires Battalion (LRFB) to Lieutenant Colonel Alex Mullin in a ceremony held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The ceremony marks the start of a new chapter for the Army’s first LRFB.



On a cool morning on Watkins Field, troops from the LRFB stood tall in formation as the Task Force hailed the monumental accomplishments of Lt. Col. Blane’s tenure as the unit’s Battalion Commander. In his comments to the troops, Colonel Charles Kean, Commander of the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (1MDTF), praised the hard work and dedication of Blane and his formation, highlighting the impacts of the battalion’s actions over the last two years.



“Under Ben’s command, the battalion has achieved over 77 firsts,” Col. Kean exclaimed. “They have successfully completed multiple heel-to-toe rotations into the region, spearheaded and enabled multiple successful test shots of exquisite munitions, and fielded and deployed the Army’s first Mid-Range Capability Battery to the First Island Chain.”



Before his time as the commander of the 5-3 LRFB, Blane was involved in the formation of the MDTF from its inception. Blane served as a battalion and brigade operations officer in the 17th Field Artillery Brigade where the 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment employed HIMARS before redesignating as the LRFB under 1MDTF. Blane served as the first-ever 1MDTF Operations Officer, overseeing the fielding of exquisite and unique fires capabilities that would later be operationalized during his command.



Since 2022, the 1MDTF has maintained a consistent presence in the First Island Chain, employing strategic fires capabilities to deter adversarial nations from escalating tensions throughout the region. Notably, Blane oversaw the historic deployment of the Mid-Range Capability, marking a significant milestone in enhancing U.S.—Philippine interoperability and defense capabilities. The Mid-Range Capability has remained forward stationed since its inaugural deployment.



Blane is taking a new assignment at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. where he will serve as the fires representative at the Office of Analytics Integration, bringing his unique experience in multi-domain operations as the Army continues its efforts of transformation in contact.



As Lt. Col. Alex Mullin assumes command of the LRFB, he brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will take the battalion to new heights. In his remarks, Kean spoke about the strategic value the battalion plays in competition throughout the Indo-Pacific. “We in the MDTF know all too well that the world around us is moving fast, and the only way to stay relevant is to out-pace the competition. If we rest, we will quickly find ourselves out of position,” Kean highlighted.



“Alex, under your leadership, I am confident that the Army’s first Long Range Fires Battalion will continue to lead from the front, and stand ready to win first, across all domains, in competition, crisis, or conflict.”



1MDTF is an Indo-Pacific assigned, theater-level unit. MDTFs are combat formations that synchronize long-range precision fires and effects across all domains to neutralize adversary A2AD (anti-access and area-denial) networks. 1MDTF’s proven innovation, agility, and lethality have led the Army to direct five full MDTFs in strategically significant locations worldwide.

