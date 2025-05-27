Allied constructive kill tests Philippine Archipelagic Coastal Defense Concept during KAMANDAG 9

Photo By Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman | A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force –...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman | A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, exits an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, amid a simulated airfield seizure at Berong Airstrip, Palawan, Philippines during KAMANDAG 9, May 30, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and ex capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Luc Boatman) see less | View Image Page

MANILA, Philippines — In a demonstration of allied resolve, interoperability, and command agility, U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin (MRF-D) 25.3, serving as I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) Forward, coordinated a simulated maritime strike operation in support of real-world training across the Philippine archipelago during Exercise KAMANDAG 9. The regimental level headquarters of the forward deployed MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) planned, coordinated and executed a true Combined Joint All Domain Operation (CJADO).

The CJADO, centered around multi-phased “constructive kill” (CK) scenarios, showcased how a purpose-built and forward-deployed MAGTF synchronized fires and effects from joint and combined forces across multiple echelons and domains. A CK involves combining elements of live and virtual fires vectored onto simulated targets to enhance training value for the combined force in the Philippines. Spanning hundreds of nautical miles and integrating Philippine, U.S., Japanese and Republic of Korea maneuver forces, the training validated how precision fires, intelligence, communications, littoral maneuver, and distributed command and control can defend key maritime terrain—well before a crisis occurs.

“This is how we campaign forward—with our allies, inside key terrain, with forces that can sense, decide, and act together,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jason C. Armas, commanding officer of the Marine Rotational Force - Darwin 25.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force. “This is more than just a constructive kill—it’s a demonstration of how the Marine Corps will apply fire and maneuver to the maritime domain: of how we do can do anything, at any time, alongside our allies and partners.”

The first phase unfolded with the U.S. Army’s 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF) executing simulated strikes in support of real-world training and U.S., Philippine, Japanese, and Korean maneuver forces on Palawan. 1st MDTF’s simulated long-range precision fires neutralized maritime threats in the waters to the west of Palawan and north of Luzon, enabling maneuver corridors for the joint and combined force during KAMANDAG 9.

The first strike supported the coordinated insertion of a rifle company with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, MRF-D 25.3, and the Philippine Marine Corps’ 3rd Marine Brigade with subordinate Marine Brigade Landing Teams (MBLTs), along the western coastline of Palawan and near the port of Berong. Enabled by the successful simulated strike, Soldiers with the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB), Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), and Philippine Marines with 3rd Marine Brigade will launch a bilateral ship-to-shore movement via Combat Rubber Raiding Crafts (CRRC), signaling the start of a simulated Humanitarian Aid Disaster Relief (HADR) operation. Once ashore, forces will begin collection, triage and movement of simulated casualties to a more robust Role II medical center with MRF-D’s Combat Logistics Battalion 1 (CLB-1).

Adjacent to the HADR, the combined infantry force from MRF-D and the PMC will establish fortified positions on the Berong beachhead in preparation for a defense against simulated adversary amphibious landing forces following the successful joint 1st MDTF strike. In the coming days, the U.S. and Philippine Marine defenders will conduct a counter-landing live-fire against the same simulated adversary force from fortified positions along the beach near Quezon, marking the culmination of the full kill chain—from sensing, to striking, to defending.

“The Philippine Marine Corps integrates joint and combined sensors to enhance its kill chain, enabling precision engagement and control of key maritime terrain and sea lines of communication,” said Maj. Sivel Sarmiento, an operations officer with the PMC. “This training under KAMANDAG's constructive kill framework sharpens situational awareness and accelerates target acquisition in support of maritime denial operations.”

The success of the CJADO wasn’t just about fires or maneuver—it was made possible by the MAGTF enablers operating behind the scenes. Joint and combined ISR assets, including maritime surveillance platforms and unmanned systems, provided the data needed to fix and track targets throughout the archipelago. MRF-D’s Marine Aircraft Control Group 38, intelligence and communications teams, supported by defensive cyber operators, ensured the synchronization of targeting data and uninterrupted execution of the CJADO. The joint fires timeline was stitched together digitally in real time.

“The MRF-D MAGTF Defensive Cyberspace Operations-Internal Defensive Measures (DCO-IDM) element, organically embedded within the MAGTF's Fires and Effects Coordination Center (FECC),” said 1st Lt. Jared Haynie, officer in charge of the DCO-IDM team with MRF-D 25.3. “As an integrated, organic MAGTF asset, the team's focused defensive operations enabled uninterrupted execution of critical events during the CJADO and provided a postured incident response surge capability for the greater cyber community in the event of exploitation or compromise.”

All three phases of the CJADO were enabled by MRF-D’s FECC, serving as the central node for timing, integration, and synchronization of the simulated strike. The FECC coordinated seamlessly with MDTF planners, the Philippine Navy and Marine Corps personnel to deliver multi-axis, cross-domain effects across more than 1,000 kilometers of archipelagic terrain. Philippine Navy and Coast Guard vessels observed operations in key Philippine maritime corridors, integrating Philippine naval assets in building maritime domain awareness and completing the combined observation picture.

What took place during KAMANDAG 9 was a strategic rehearsal for how the U.S., the Philippines, and their allies would operate in support of continued peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific. It showed how a regimental-sized Marine headquarters—when enabled by supporting elements and allies and partners—can synchronize multi-domain fires, work with allied formations, and maneuver inside key maritime terrain in support of Philippine Archipelagic Coastal Defense Concept objectives.

“This CJADO proves that deterrence doesn’t have to be theoretical,” said Col. Armas. “We can deliver effects forward, with our allies, in terrain that matters—and we can do it together, faster than any adversary can react.”